Snap Counts: Week 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec 16, 2019 at 10:43 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

A questionable call down the stretch, a few missed field goals, and some last-minute magic from Gardner Minshew all contributed to the Oakland Raiders falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16 Sunday afternoon.

With the loss, the Silver and Black now own a 6-8 record, and find themselves in the midst of a four-game losing streak – their longest of 2019.

The next challenge for the Raiders will be a Week 16 bout against their divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers, but before we officially look ahead to Philip Rivers and Co., let's look back at Week 15 and see what we can learn from the playtime percentages against the Jags.

Table inside Article
PlayerPos.OffenseDefenseSpecial Teams
K MillerT75 - 100%6 - 21%
G JacksonG75 - 100%6 - 21%
B ParkerT75 - 100%6 - 21%
R IncognitoG75 - 100%6 - 21%
R HudsonC75 - 100%
D CarrQB75 - 100%
T WilliamsWR72 - 96%
D WallerTE66 - 88%
Z JonesWR50 - 67%
J JacobsRB43 - 57%
K DossWR35 - 47%
D CarrierTE23 - 31%24 - 86%
J RichardRB22 - 29%10 - 36%
E TomlinsonTE19 - 25%11 - 39%
A IngoldFB17 - 23%14 - 50%
R GaffordWR14 - 19%
D WashingtonRB11 - 15%5 - 18%
M AtemanWR3 - 4%
E HarrisSS57 - 100%4 - 14%
W ComptonLB57 - 100%8 - 29%
T MullenCB57 - 100%4 - 14%
N LawsonCB56 - 98%8 - 29%
M CrosbyDE44 - 77%8 - 29%
L JoynerFS37 - 65%
M HurstDT35 - 61%4 - 14%
T WhiteheadLB34 - 60%
D JordanDE32 - 56%9 - 32%
J HankinsDT32 - 56%4 - 14%
D LeavittSS30 - 53%18 - 64%
C RileyFS27 - 47%19 - 68%
P HallDT25 - 44%
C FerrellDE23 - 40%4 - 14%
B MayowaDE23 - 40%
N MorrowLB22 - 39%18 - 64%
M LeeLB19 - 33%15 - 54%
J MauroDE13 - 23%4 - 14%
I JohnsonCB3 - 5%13 - 46%
N NelsonCB1 - 2%13 - 46%
K NixonCB18 - 64%
A ColeP10 - 36%
T SiegLS10 - 36%
D CarlsonK10 - 36%
A JamesT6 - 21%
R SmithRB6 - 21%
D GoodG6 - 21%

Offense

Darren Waller reaches 1,000 yards – It's no secret that the offensive weapons for the Silver and Black have changed week to week in 2019, but one player who has been about as consistent as they come is Darren Waller. The athletic tight end is far and away the team's leading receiver this season, and that trend continued Sunday as he hauled in eight passes for 122 yards, playing all but two offensive snaps against the Jags. Waller now has 1,001 receiving yards on the season, becoming just the second tight end in franchise history to hit that mark in a single season.

Josh Jacobs got back to work – After missing the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, all eyes were on the dynamic rookie to see if he would return to work in the home finale against the Jaguars. Well, Jacobs did indeed return to work, playing 43 offensive snaps (57 percent), against Jacksonville, carrying the ball 24 times for 89 yards. He also hauled in two catches for 20 yards.

Tyrell Williams finds the end zone – While things didn't end well for the Silver and Black Sunday afternoon at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, they actually started off very nicely, as Tyrell Williams waltzed 40 yards into the end zone to give the Raiders an early lead on the first possession of the day. Williams played 72 offensive snaps (96 percent), but unfortunately, there were no more explosive plays for No. 16 against the Jags. He ended his day with two catches for 45 yards.

Defense

Will Compton goes the distance – Week 15 saw a huge uptick in playtime for the veteran linebacker. Not only did Compton play all 57 defensive snaps – along with Erik Harris and Trayvon Mullen – he also led the Silver and Black with nine total tackles.

Maxx Crosby gets home again – After taking a two-week hiatus from taking down the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage, Mad Maxx was back to his usual ways Sunday afternoon against the Jaguars. The athletic defensive end played 44 snaps (77 percent) and finished his Week 15 outing with a tackle, the aforementioned sack, a quarterback hit, and a tackle for loss.

Dion Jordan joins the party – The former Oregon Duck has quietly gone about his business since joining the Silver and Black, but Jordan made sure he left his imprint on Sunday's game against the Jaguars. All told, Jordan played 32 snaps (56 percent) Week 15, totaling one tackle, his second sack as a Raider, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.

Gameday Photos: Week 15 vs. Jaguars

Take a look at photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Coliseum.

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
1 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
2 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
3 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
4 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
5 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
6 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
7 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
gameaction-jaguars-121519_11
8 / 131
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
gameaction-jaguars-121519_12
9 / 131
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
gameaction-jaguars-121519_13
10 / 131
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
11 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Ben Margot/Associated Press
gameaction-jaguars-121519_14
12 / 131
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
13 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
14 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
15 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
16 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
17 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Ben Margot/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
18 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
19 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Urakami/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
20 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Urakami/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
21 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Urakami/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
22 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
23 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
24 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
25 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
26 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
27 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
28 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
29 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
30 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
31 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
32 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
33 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
34 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
35 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
36 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
37 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
38 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
39 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
40 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
41 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
42 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
43 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
44 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
45 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
46 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
47 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
48 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
49 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
50 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
51 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
52 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
53 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
54 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
55 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
56 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
57 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
58 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
59 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
60 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
61 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
62 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
63 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
64 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
65 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
66 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
67 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
68 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
69 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
70 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
71 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
72 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
73 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
74 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
75 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
76 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
77 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
78 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
79 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
80 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
81 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
82 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
83 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
84 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
85 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
86 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
87 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
88 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
89 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
90 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
91 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
92 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
93 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
94 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
95 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
96 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
97 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
98 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
99 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
100 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
101 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
102 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
103 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
104 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
105 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
106 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
107 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
108 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
109 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
110 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
111 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
112 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
113 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
114 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
115 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
116 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
117 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
118 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
119 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
120 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
121 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
122 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
123 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
124 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
125 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
126 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
127 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
128 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
129 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
130 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
131 / 131

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Week 1 at Chargers

Take a look at the snap counts for the Raiders in the season opener against the Chargers.

news

Snap Counts: Week 17 at Denver Broncos

Take a look at the playtime percentages from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Broncos.

news

Snap Counts: Week 16 at Los Angeles Chargers

Take a look at the playtime percentages from the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Chargers.

news

Snap Counts: Week 14 vs. Tennessee Titans

Take a look at the playtime percentages from the matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Snap Counts: Week 13 at Kansas City Chiefs

Take a look at the playtime percentages from the team's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Snap Counts: Week 12 at New York Jets

Take a look at the playtime percentages from the team's matchup against the New York Jets.

news

Snap Counts: Week 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Take a look at the playtime percentages from the team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Snap Counts: Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Take a look at the playtime percentages from the team's primetime win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Snap Counts: Week 9 vs. Detroit Lions

Let's take a look at the playtime percentages from the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.

news

Snap Counts: Maxx Crosby paces all rookies against Houston Texans

Maxx Crosby continues to be a playmaker in the trenches and a big contributor in Paul Guenther's defensive unit.

news

Snap Counts: Week 7 at Green Bay Packers

Take a look at the playtime percentages from the Raiders' Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Latest Content

news

Raiders sign WR Kristian Wilkerson

May 15, 2023

Wilkerson spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots.

audio

Brandon Facyson couldn't say no to a homecoming in the Silver and Black | UFR

May 15, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal is joined by cornerback Brandon Facyson to discuss free agency, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the secondary and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.

gallery

Photos: 2023 Rookie Minicamp Practice

May 12, 2023

Take an exclusive look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the 2023 rookie class hit the practice fields for the first day of 2021 Rookie Minicamp.

news

Travel guide for the Nation: Air miles, stadium reviews and tourist attractions for every Raiders road game

May 12, 2023

Everything you need to know to prepare for the Silver and Black's eight road trips this season.

audio

Takeaways from the 2023 schedule drop, plus Raiders ink 6 rookies | UFR

May 12, 2023

KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick breaks down the Raiders' 2023 schedule, plus recaps the rookies who have signed their contracts so far on this edition of Upon Further Review.

video

Watch: Tyree Wilson signs rookie deal

May 12, 2023

Watch as defensive end Tyree Wilson signs his rookie contract.

gallery

Photos: 2023 Rookie Minicamp Arrivals

May 12, 2023

Take an exclusive look inside the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters as the Silver and Black's rookie class arrives for minicamp.

news

Raiders sign first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson

May 12, 2023

The 7th overall pick from Texas Tech signed his rookie deal with the Raiders Friday.

gallery

Photos: Raiders' 2023 Offseason Program - Phase Two

May 12, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view photos from the second week of Phase Two of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 offseason program.

news

By the Numbers: The tale of the Raiders' upcoming 2023 season

May 12, 2023

A look at some significant numbers that tell the story of the Silver and Black's 2023 schedule.

gallery

Photos: 2023 Raiders undrafted free agents

May 12, 2023

View photos of the 2023 class of undrafted free agents signing with the Silver and Black.

news

Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

May 12, 2023

10 UDFAs and one international player have been added to the Silver and Black's roster ahead of rookie minicamp.

View All
Advertising