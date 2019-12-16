Snap Counts: Week 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Offense

Darren Waller reaches 1,000 yards – It's no secret that the offensive weapons for the Silver and Black have changed week to week in 2019, but one player who has been about as consistent as they come is Darren Waller. The athletic tight end is far and away the team's leading receiver this season, and that trend continued Sunday as he hauled in eight passes for 122 yards, playing all but two offensive snaps against the Jags. Waller now has 1,001 receiving yards on the season, becoming just the second tight end in franchise history to hit that mark in a single season.

Josh Jacobs got back to work – After missing the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, all eyes were on the dynamic rookie to see if he would return to work in the home finale against the Jaguars. Well, Jacobs did indeed return to work, playing 43 offensive snaps (57 percent), against Jacksonville, carrying the ball 24 times for 89 yards. He also hauled in two catches for 20 yards.