Snap Counts: Week 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

A questionable call down the stretch, a few missed field goals, and some last-minute magic from Gardner Minshew all contributed to the Oakland Raiders falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16 Sunday afternoon.
With the loss, the Silver and Black now own a 6-8 record, and find themselves in the midst of a four-game losing streak – their longest of 2019.
The next challenge for the Raiders will be a Week 16 bout against their divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers, but before we officially look ahead to Philip Rivers and Co., let's look back at Week 15 and see what we can learn from the playtime percentages against the Jags.
|Player
|Pos.
|Offense
|Defense
|Special Teams
|K Miller
|T
|75 - 100%
|6 - 21%
|G Jackson
|G
|75 - 100%
|6 - 21%
|B Parker
|T
|75 - 100%
|6 - 21%
|R Incognito
|G
|75 - 100%
|6 - 21%
|R Hudson
|C
|75 - 100%
|D Carr
|QB
|75 - 100%
|T Williams
|WR
|72 - 96%
|D Waller
|TE
|66 - 88%
|Z Jones
|WR
|50 - 67%
|J Jacobs
|RB
|43 - 57%
|K Doss
|WR
|35 - 47%
|D Carrier
|TE
|23 - 31%
|24 - 86%
|J Richard
|RB
|22 - 29%
|10 - 36%
|E Tomlinson
|TE
|19 - 25%
|11 - 39%
|A Ingold
|FB
|17 - 23%
|14 - 50%
|R Gafford
|WR
|14 - 19%
|D Washington
|RB
|11 - 15%
|5 - 18%
|M Ateman
|WR
|3 - 4%
|E Harris
|SS
|57 - 100%
|4 - 14%
|W Compton
|LB
|57 - 100%
|8 - 29%
|T Mullen
|CB
|57 - 100%
|4 - 14%
|N Lawson
|CB
|56 - 98%
|8 - 29%
|M Crosby
|DE
|44 - 77%
|8 - 29%
|L Joyner
|FS
|37 - 65%
|M Hurst
|DT
|35 - 61%
|4 - 14%
|T Whitehead
|LB
|34 - 60%
|D Jordan
|DE
|32 - 56%
|9 - 32%
|J Hankins
|DT
|32 - 56%
|4 - 14%
|D Leavitt
|SS
|30 - 53%
|18 - 64%
|C Riley
|FS
|27 - 47%
|19 - 68%
|P Hall
|DT
|25 - 44%
|C Ferrell
|DE
|23 - 40%
|4 - 14%
|B Mayowa
|DE
|23 - 40%
|N Morrow
|LB
|22 - 39%
|18 - 64%
|M Lee
|LB
|19 - 33%
|15 - 54%
|J Mauro
|DE
|13 - 23%
|4 - 14%
|I Johnson
|CB
|3 - 5%
|13 - 46%
|N Nelson
|CB
|1 - 2%
|13 - 46%
|K Nixon
|CB
|18 - 64%
|A Cole
|P
|10 - 36%
|T Sieg
|LS
|10 - 36%
|D Carlson
|K
|10 - 36%
|A James
|T
|6 - 21%
|R Smith
|RB
|6 - 21%
|D Good
|G
|6 - 21%
Offense
Darren Waller reaches 1,000 yards – It's no secret that the offensive weapons for the Silver and Black have changed week to week in 2019, but one player who has been about as consistent as they come is Darren Waller. The athletic tight end is far and away the team's leading receiver this season, and that trend continued Sunday as he hauled in eight passes for 122 yards, playing all but two offensive snaps against the Jags. Waller now has 1,001 receiving yards on the season, becoming just the second tight end in franchise history to hit that mark in a single season.
Josh Jacobs got back to work – After missing the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, all eyes were on the dynamic rookie to see if he would return to work in the home finale against the Jaguars. Well, Jacobs did indeed return to work, playing 43 offensive snaps (57 percent), against Jacksonville, carrying the ball 24 times for 89 yards. He also hauled in two catches for 20 yards.
Tyrell Williams finds the end zone – While things didn't end well for the Silver and Black Sunday afternoon at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, they actually started off very nicely, as Tyrell Williams waltzed 40 yards into the end zone to give the Raiders an early lead on the first possession of the day. Williams played 72 offensive snaps (96 percent), but unfortunately, there were no more explosive plays for No. 16 against the Jags. He ended his day with two catches for 45 yards.
Defense
Will Compton goes the distance – Week 15 saw a huge uptick in playtime for the veteran linebacker. Not only did Compton play all 57 defensive snaps – along with Erik Harris and Trayvon Mullen – he also led the Silver and Black with nine total tackles.
Maxx Crosby gets home again – After taking a two-week hiatus from taking down the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage, Mad Maxx was back to his usual ways Sunday afternoon against the Jaguars. The athletic defensive end played 44 snaps (77 percent) and finished his Week 15 outing with a tackle, the aforementioned sack, a quarterback hit, and a tackle for loss.
Dion Jordan joins the party – The former Oregon Duck has quietly gone about his business since joining the Silver and Black, but Jordan made sure he left his imprint on Sunday's game against the Jaguars. All told, Jordan played 32 snaps (56 percent) Week 15, totaling one tackle, his second sack as a Raider, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.
Take a look at photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Coliseum.