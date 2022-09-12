Snap Counts: Week 1 at Chargers

Take a look at the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Raiders in the season opener against the Chargers.
Offense:
|Player
|Position
|Offensive snaps
|Special Teams snaps
|John Simpson
|G
|58 - 100%
|3 - 12%
|Kolton Miller
|T
|58 - 100%
|3 - 12%
|Andre James
|C
|58 - 100%
|Derek Carr
|QB
|58 - 100%
|Davante Adams
|WR
|55 - 95%
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|51 - 88%
|6 - 25%
|Darren Waller
|TE
|49 - 84%
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|48 - 83%
|4 - 17%
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|G
|40 - 69%
|3 - 12%
|Dylan Parham
|G
|35 - 60%
|3 - 12%
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|35 - 60%
|3 - 12%
|Lester Cotton
|G
|23 - 40%
|3 - 12%
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|18 - 31%
|5 - 21%
|Thayer Munford
|T
|18 - 31%
|3 - 12%
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|16 - 28%
|13 - 54%
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|8 - 14%
|7 - 29%
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|7 - 12%
|10 - 42%
|Tyron Johnson
|WR
|3 - 5%
Derek Carr along with three offensive linemen – John Simpson, Kolton Miller and Andre James – played every offensive snap (58) in the season opener. Carr finished the day going 22-of-37 for 295 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns was to Davante Adams, who led the receiving corps with 10 receptions for 141 yards in his 55 snaps played. Josh Jacobs paced the running backs with 57 yards on 10 carries over his 35 snaps played.
Defense:
|Player
|Position
|Defensive snaps
|Special Teams snaps
|Johnathan Abram
|SS
|67 - 100%
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|66 - 99%
|9 - 38%
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|64 - 96%
|7 - 29%
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|63 - 94%
|7 - 29%
|Chandler Jones
|DE
|60 - 90%
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|54 - 81%
|Bilal Nichols
|DE
|49 - 73%
|5 - 21%
|Duron Harmon
|SS
|45 - 67%
|8 - 33%
|Jayon Brown
|LB
|44 - 66%
|5 - 21%
|Andrew Billings
|DT
|36 - 54%
|5 - 21%
|Anthony Averett
|CB
|34 - 51%
|Johnathan Hankins
|NT
|32 - 48%
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|26 - 39%
|8 - 33%
|Tre'von Moehrig
|FS
|25 - 37%
|4 - 17%
|Kendal Vickers
|DT
|20 - 30%
|7 - 29%
|Clelin Ferrell
|DE
|19 - 28%
|13 - 54%
|Roderic Teamer
|CB
|16 - 24%
|21 - 88%
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|13 - 19%
|10 - 42%
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|2 - 3%
|17 - 71%
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|2 - 3%
|11 - 46%
Johnathan Abram was the sole defensive player who appeared on every snap (67), also tallying the most tackles on the team with 12 total (nine solo). Behind Abram among the secondary, Nate Hobbs and Rock Ya-Sin played 66 and 54 snaps, respectively. Of the defensive line, Maxx Crosby saw the most action on the field, playing 64 snaps and recording 10 total tackles, including one tackle for loss.
Special Teams:
|Player
|Position
|Special Teams snaps
|Matthais Farley
|FS
|16 - 67%
|Jesper Horsted
|TE
|12 - 50%
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|8 - 33%
|DJ Turner
|WR
|7 - 29%
|AJ Cole
|P
|5 - 21%
|Trent Sieg
|LS
|5 - 21%
|Sam Webb
|DB
|4 - 17%
|Zamir White
|RB
|4 - 17%
|Jackson Barton
|T
|3 - 12%
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.