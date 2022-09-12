Snap Counts: Week 1 at Chargers

Sep 12, 2022 at 11:05 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Raiders in the season opener against the Chargers.

Offense:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionOffensive snapsSpecial Teams snaps
John SimpsonG58 - 100%3 - 12%
Kolton MillerT58 - 100%3 - 12%
Andre JamesC58 - 100%
Derek CarrQB58 - 100%
Davante AdamsWR55 - 95%
Mack HollinsWR51 - 88%6 - 25%
Darren WallerTE49 - 84%
Hunter RenfrowWR48 - 83%4 - 17%
Jermaine EluemunorG40 - 69%3 - 12%
Dylan ParhamG35 - 60%3 - 12%
Josh JacobsRB35 - 60%3 - 12%
Lester CottonG23 - 40%3 - 12%
Foster MoreauTE18 - 31%5 - 21%
Thayer MunfordT18 - 31%3 - 12%
Brandon BoldenRB16 - 28%13 - 54%
Jakob JohnsonFB8 - 14%7 - 29%
Ameer AbdullahRB7 - 12%10 - 42%
Tyron JohnsonWR3 - 5%

Derek Carr along with three offensive linemen – John Simpson, Kolton Miller and Andre James – played every offensive snap (58) in the season opener. Carr finished the day going 22-of-37 for 295 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns was to Davante Adams, who led the receiving corps with 10 receptions for 141 yards in his 55 snaps played. Josh Jacobs paced the running backs with 57 yards on 10 carries over his 35 snaps played.

Defense:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionDefensive snapsSpecial Teams snaps
Johnathan AbramSS67 - 100%
Nate HobbsCB66 - 99%9 - 38%
Maxx CrosbyDE64 - 96%7 - 29%
Divine DeabloLB63 - 94%7 - 29%
Chandler JonesDE60 - 90%
Rock Ya-SinCB54 - 81%
Bilal NicholsDE49 - 73%5 - 21%
Duron HarmonSS45 - 67%8 - 33%
Jayon BrownLB44 - 66%5 - 21%
Andrew BillingsDT36 - 54%5 - 21%
Anthony AverettCB34 - 51%
Johnathan HankinsNT32 - 48%
Denzel PerrymanLB26 - 39%8 - 33%
Tre'von MoehrigFS25 - 37%4 - 17%
Kendal VickersDT20 - 30%7 - 29%
Clelin FerrellDE19 - 28%13 - 54%
Roderic TeamerCB16 - 24%21 - 88%
Amik RobertsonCB13 - 19%10 - 42%
Luke MastersonLB2 - 3%17 - 71%
Malcolm KoonceDE2 - 3%11 - 46%

Johnathan Abram was the sole defensive player who appeared on every snap (67), also tallying the most tackles on the team with 12 total (nine solo). Behind Abram among the secondary, Nate Hobbs and Rock Ya-Sin played 66 and 54 snaps, respectively. Of the defensive line, Maxx Crosby saw the most action on the field, playing 64 snaps and recording 10 total tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Special Teams:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionSpecial Teams snaps
Matthais FarleyFS16 - 67%
Jesper HorstedTE12 - 50%
Daniel CarlsonK8 - 33%
DJ TurnerWR7 - 29%
AJ ColeP5 - 21%
Trent SiegLS5 - 21%
Sam WebbDB4 - 17%
Zamir WhiteRB4 - 17%
Jackson BartonT3 - 12%

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chargers | Week 1

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 100

A view of SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fires up the the team in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fires up the the team in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) huddle before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) huddle before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
44 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) is introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) is introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a cactch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a cactch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) defends on a kick off during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) defends on a kick off during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hits the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hits the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) blocks during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) blocks during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
