'We beat ourselves today': Davante Adams' dynamic Raiders debut a bright spot in loss to Chargers

Even with the struggles the offense had at times, Adams had no problems dissecting the Chargers secondary. The Pro Bowl receiver totaled 10 catches, 141 yards and a touchdown in his first game as Raider – the second-most receiving yards ever by a player in their Raiders debut.

"It's exciting to play with him but, he'll tell you like I will, we just want to win," Derek Carr said. "We'll turn the film on. I'll be better about making too aggressive decisions when I don't have to. That's what it really came down to is me forcing the ball to my guys in moments where I didn't need to."

Despite the loss, Adams still has a positive outlook on the trajectory of the team. After all, it's just Week 1.

"I look at [the loss] as something that's encouraging," said Adams. "We beat ourselves today, really. Not taking anything away from [the Chargers], they're a really good team. But we turned the ball over the way that we did today and we still had the opportunity to go down there and win. It says a lot about you as a team, fighting through adversity and our defense did their thing in the second half.