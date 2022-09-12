'We beat ourselves today': Davante Adams' dynamic Raiders debut a bright spot in loss to Chargers

Davante Adams turned in a masterful Raiders debut performance – but with a less than desired result.
Despite a late comeback bid from the Silver and Black, the Chargers held on for the 24-19 victory. The stingy Los Angeles defense made it tough on the Raiders offense the whole game.
Although they were trailing 17-3 at the end of the first half, the Silver and Black climbed back for the chance to win on the last drive.
While working their way down the field in efforts of taking the lead after the two minute mark, Carr was sacked on fourth down by his former teammate Khalil Mack – ending any comeback trail in its tracks.
"They certainly played and coached better than we did today. There was a lot to learn from in this game in terms of how we want to try to play and win," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said postgame. "Obviously, it's difficult to win when you lost the turnover margin the way that we did and give them opportunities. They're a good football team and they took advantage of some of those, especially there in the second quarter.
"I like the way our team fought," continued McDaniels on the second half comeback attempt. "I respect the fact that we made it a game, had an opportunity there at the end, but we've got to do a lot better and we can."
Even with the struggles the offense had at times, Adams had no problems dissecting the Chargers secondary. The Pro Bowl receiver totaled 10 catches, 141 yards and a touchdown in his first game as Raider – the second-most receiving yards ever by a player in their Raiders debut.
"It's exciting to play with him but, he'll tell you like I will, we just want to win," Derek Carr said. "We'll turn the film on. I'll be better about making too aggressive decisions when I don't have to. That's what it really came down to is me forcing the ball to my guys in moments where I didn't need to."
Despite the loss, Adams still has a positive outlook on the trajectory of the team. After all, it's just Week 1.
"I look at [the loss] as something that's encouraging," said Adams. "We beat ourselves today, really. Not taking anything away from [the Chargers], they're a really good team. But we turned the ball over the way that we did today and we still had the opportunity to go down there and win. It says a lot about you as a team, fighting through adversity and our defense did their thing in the second half.
"We've just got to find a way to take care of the ball a little bit better and go down there and win. I see it as something we can feed off of moving forward."
At the end of the game in the locker room, Adams could be seen with a new prized possession in his hands – the football of his first touchdown grab as a Raider. As he carefully tucked the ball away in his duffle bag, the East Palo Alto native will have something he can always remember from his first game playing for his childhood team.
"This is kind of my turning [a] page in a new chapter in my career," said Adams. "So to get into the end zone for my childhood team is something that means a lot to me. I didn't end up winning the game with it, but it's still something that means a lot to me."
View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sofi Stadium.