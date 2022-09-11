Quick Snap: Raiders fall short in season opener against the Chargers

Busy day on Wall Street
While Davante Adams was the big dog of the Raiders offense Sunday, Darren Waller was just as effective.
The tight end who signed a multi-year extension Saturday had a great Week 1 showing. The chemistry he's established with Derek Carr over four seasons was on full display, with Waller finishing with four receptions for 79 yards.
The more you can do
Throughout the game, Maxx Crosby gave a glimpse to Raider Nation that he can be more than an edge rusher.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham moved Crosby around in multiple sets. The defensive lineman played a few snaps at outside linebacker and used to speed to excel in coverage as well. The ultimate chess piece of the defense finished the game with 10 total tackles.
Stingy new-look Chargers defense
The Chargers defense was ultimately too much for the Raiders.
The edge rushing duo of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa created havoc in all four quarters for the Silver and Black. The two Chargers combined for 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Additionally, the Bolts defense came away with three interceptions.
