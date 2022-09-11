Quick Snap: Raiders fall short in season opener against the Chargers

Sep 11, 2022 at 04:26 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Busy day on Wall Street

While Davante Adams was the big dog of the Raiders offense Sunday, Darren Waller was just as effective.

The tight end who signed a multi-year extension Saturday had a great Week 1 showing. The chemistry he's established with Derek Carr over four seasons was on full display, with Waller finishing with four receptions for 79 yards.

The more you can do

Throughout the game, Maxx Crosby gave a glimpse to Raider Nation that he can be more than an edge rusher.

Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham moved Crosby around in multiple sets. The defensive lineman played a few snaps at outside linebacker and used to speed to excel in coverage as well. The ultimate chess piece of the defense finished the game with 10 total tackles.

Stingy new-look Chargers defense

The Chargers defense was ultimately too much for the Raiders.

The edge rushing duo of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa created havoc in all four quarters for the Silver and Black. The two Chargers combined for 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Additionally, the Bolts defense came away with three interceptions.

Gameday Photos: Week 1 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
3 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
4 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
5 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
8 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
9 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
11 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
13 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
14 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
15 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
16 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
17 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
18 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
19 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
20 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
21 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
22 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
23 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
24 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
25 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
26 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
27 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
31 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
32 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
33 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
34 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
35 / 129

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
36 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
37 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
38 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
39 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
40 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
41 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
42 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
43 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
44 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
45 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
46 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
47 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
48 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
49 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
50 / 129

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
51 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
52 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
53 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
54 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
55 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
56 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
57 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
58 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
59 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
60 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
61 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
62 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
63 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
64 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
65 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
66 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
67 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
68 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
69 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
70 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
71 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
72 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
73 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
74 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
75 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
76 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
77 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
78 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
79 / 129

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
80 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
81 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
82 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
83 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
84 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
85 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
86 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
87 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
88 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
89 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
90 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
91 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
92 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
93 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
94 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
95 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
96 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
97 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
98 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
99 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
100 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 55-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
101 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 55-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
102 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
103 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
104 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
105 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
106 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
107 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
108 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
109 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
110 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
111 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
112 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
113 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
114 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
115 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
116 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
117 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
118 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
119 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
120 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
121 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
122 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
123 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
124 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
125 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
126 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
127 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
128 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
129 / 129

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Raiders ice out Patriots to go undefeated in preseason

The Silver and Black closed out the preseason with a 23-6 win.

news

Quick Snap: Tashawn Bower does a little bit of everything in win over Dolphins

Defense was strong in the Raiders' 15-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Quick Snap: DJ Turner does a little bit of everything as Raiders grab another victory

A few observations from the Raiders' 26-20 win over the Vikings.

news

Quick Snap: Zamir White flashes in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The rookie running back was a standout in the Raiders' 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Quick Snap: The Raiders show out in the Pro Bowl for their hometown crowd

A quick rundown of the top plays in the Pro Bowl produced by the Silver and Black.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders' season comes to a heartbreaking end in Cincinnati

The Raiders couldn't score a touchdown in the closing seconds of the game and fell to the Bengals, 26-19.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders win in overtime thriller sends them to the playoffs

The Silver and Black took home a 35-32 victory over the Chargers on a Daniel Carlson field goal.

news

Quick Snap: It once again came down to Daniel Carlson

Carlson knocked in a 33-yard field goal to give the Silver and Black the 23-20 road win over the Colts.

news

Quick Snap: The Raiders' run attack gets the job done in home victory against Broncos

The Raiders secured a much-needed 17-13 win against their divisional rival.

news

Quick Snap: Daniel Carlson drills another walk-off field goal to win it

The Raiders get back to .500 with a 16-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

news

Quick Snap: Malcolm Koonce has taken little time to make big plays

The Raiders rack up three sacks in a 48-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertising