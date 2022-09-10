Raiders sign TE Darren Waller to three-year extension

HENDERSON, Nev.– The Las Vegas Raiders have signed TE Darren Waller to a three-year contract extension, the club announced Saturday.

Waller, 29, was signed by the Raiders off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad in 2018 and during his four seasons with the team has recorded 258 receptions for 3,081 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

"Darren Waller is an exemplary teammate in every way, and we're excited to see him continue to grow as a leader on this team," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels. "Darren brings a tremendous commitment and work ethic to the building every day and we couldn't be more thrilled that he will be a part of the Raiders Family for years to come."

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end ranks third in franchise history among tight ends with 3,081 receiving yards, while his 14touchdowns rank sixth. Last season, he recorded 665 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

In 2020, Waller was named to his first Pro Bowl after finishing first in the NFL among tight ends with 107 receptions, second with 1,196 yards and third with nine touchdowns. His 107 receptions are a franchise-record, breaking Hall of Famer WR Tim Brown's previous mark of 104 receptions set during the 1997 campaign.

Waller is tied for the most games with at least 12 receptions in franchise history (three) and since becoming a starter during the 2019 season, has posted 12 games with at least 100 receiving yards, tied for most among tight ends and tied fifth overall.

He is only the second tight end in franchise history to record at least 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back-campaigns, joining Raiders great TE Todd Christensen.