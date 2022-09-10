Raiders sign TE Darren Waller to three-year extension

Sep 10, 2022 at 08:42 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev.– The Las Vegas Raiders have signed TE Darren Waller to a three-year contract extension, the club announced Saturday.

Waller, 29, was signed by the Raiders off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad in 2018 and during his four seasons with the team has recorded 258 receptions for 3,081 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

"Darren Waller is an exemplary teammate in every way, and we're excited to see him continue to grow as a leader on this team," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels. "Darren brings a tremendous commitment and work ethic to the building every day and we couldn't be more thrilled that he will be a part of the Raiders Family for years to come."

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end ranks third in franchise history among tight ends with 3,081 receiving yards, while his 14touchdowns rank sixth. Last season, he recorded 665 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

In 2020, Waller was named to his first Pro Bowl after finishing first in the NFL among tight ends with 107 receptions, second with 1,196 yards and third with nine touchdowns. His 107 receptions are a franchise-record, breaking Hall of Famer WR Tim Brown's previous mark of 104 receptions set during the 1997 campaign.

Waller is tied for the most games with at least 12 receptions in franchise history (three) and since becoming a starter during the 2019 season, has posted 12 games with at least 100 receiving yards, tied for most among tight ends and tied fifth overall.

He is only the second tight end in franchise history to record at least 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back-campaigns, joining Raiders great TE Todd Christensen.

In 2019, Waller led the team in receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,145), while leading all tight ends in the NFL with five 100-yard contests.

Related Content

news

Raiders hold Junior Training Camp at Child Haven Emergency Shelter

Raider Rusher and the Raiderettes led the participants through football drills, encouraged them to be active at least 60 minutes a day and spoke about the importance of healthy eating.

news

Raiders announce additional practice squad transactions

The team signed DB J.R. Reed and OL Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad, and released T Bamidele Olaseni.

news

Public invited to attend Raiderettes Studio Grand Opening

The free family friendly event will include tours of the 20,000 square foot facility, as well as performances by this year's edition of the Raiderettes.

news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

The team signed 14 players to the practice squad on Wednesday.

news

Raiders finalize initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season

The transactions bring the team to the NFL-mandated limit on the active roster.

news

Raiders place three on Reserve/Injured list

Additionally, the team waived TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall.

news

'Original Las Vegas Raider' David Humm honored at Allegiant Stadium

"Hummer," as he was affectionally called, served two stints as a player for the Raiders, and another as an integral member of the Silver and Black's radio broadcast team.

news

Raiders trim roster to 80-player limit

The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated limit on their active roster.

news

Raiders acquire conditional 2024 seventh-round pick from Vikings

Additionally, the team signed LB Tae Davis.

news

Raiders sign DE Jordan Jenkins

In a corresponding move, the team has released LB Kenny Young.

news

Raiders make moves to bring roster to 85-player limit

The team released/waived five players on Tuesday.

Advertising