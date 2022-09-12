Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels appreciates 'the competitive spirit' of his team following their season opener

While the Raiders didn't pick up the victory Sunday, there's still a lot they can take from it moving forward.
The Silver and Black's season opener was a competitive, physical affair with AFC West foe, the Los Angeles Chargers. Turnovers played a crucial part in the Silver and Black not being able to bring home the win. They'll now try to put the defeat behind them, learn from their mistakes in Los Angeles and move forward to their home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Read through for some of the best quotes from coach's Monday morning press conference.
On Darren Waller's contract extension and performance against Chargers:
"Happy for Darren and happy for the Raiders. Obviously, he's been a really good player here and a very productive player. ... [He] made some big plays again. Had some other opportunities we just missed a little bit, but Darren competes hards, practices hard and certainly can be a big factor in a game. I've got to do a better job of getting him even more opportunities. Happy about that whole situation and looking forward to continue working with him going forward."
On the second half comeback bid:
"You're never going to hear me talk about moral victories or anything like that because I don't believe in them. But I like the competitive spirit of our team. I like the character we displayed yesterday. It's football – you fall behind, you keep playing. Our job is to catch up. Play better, coach better and catch up and we had a chance to do that. And for that, I respect the way we played and competed."
Encouraging takeaways from the Raiders defense:
"I thought we did a decent job of containing a few of their really big players. [Mike] Williams, we tried to do a good job of limiting his overall production. And I know [Keenan] Allen went out of the game and he had a few big ones before he went out of the game. And we tried to tackle [Austin] Ekeler as best we could, he's a really good player. I thought we did that decent."
On the offensive line:
"I think they all played competitively, I really do. We're not searching for anything, we're playing the guys that deserve to play. There's seven guys that played yesterday because they earned it with their performance throughout the course of the preseason. ... They did a lot of good things in the game that gave us opportunities to make plays, both in the running game and in the passing game."
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.