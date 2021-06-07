Social Reactions: Raiders players are fired up for the Knights' playoff run

Jun 07, 2021 at 03:12 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Hockey is alive and well in the City of Las Vegas.

With the Vegas Golden Knights currently in the second round of the NHL Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche, more than a few Raiders have been excited to go support their local hockey team. Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby and Johnathan Abram have each had the opportunity of hyping up T-Mobile Arena by cranking the siren. Henry Ruggs III was also spotted on his personal Snapchat making an appearance at T-Mobile Arena for Game 3 against the Avalanche.

The Golden Knights tied the series at 2-2 Sunday night against the Avalanche. Game 5 will be Tuesday, June 8, at Ball Arena in Denver.

If the Knights are still looking for someone to crank the siren for Game 6 back in Las Vegas, Mr. Woodson sounds available.

Photos: Raiders sound the siren and show support during Golden Knights' playoff run

Views photos from QB Derek Carr, TE Darren Waller, and DE Maxx Crosby as they sound the siren and show their support at recent Vegas Golden Knights' playoffs games.

TE Darren Waller: First Knights game was a movie!! #KnightUp#WallStreet
1 / 11

TE Darren Waller: First Knights game was a movie!! #KnightUp#WallStreet

@rackkwall via Instagram
TE Darren Waller: First Knights game was a movie!! #KnightUp#WallStreet
2 / 11

TE Darren Waller: First Knights game was a movie!! #KnightUp#WallStreet

@rackkwall via Instagram
TE Darren Waller: First Knights game was a movie!! #KnightUp#WallStreet
3 / 11

TE Darren Waller: First Knights game was a movie!! #KnightUp#WallStreet

@rackkwall via Instagram
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fires up the crowd at T-Mobile Arena by sounding the siren before game ]3 of the Vegas Golden Knights' playoff series versus the Colorado Avalanche.
4 / 11

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fires up the crowd at T-Mobile Arena by sounding the siren before game ]3 of the Vegas Golden Knights' playoff series versus the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Golden Knights
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fires up the crowd at T-Mobile Arena by sounding the siren before game 3 of the Vegas Golden Knights' playoff series versus the Colorado Avalanche.
5 / 11

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fires up the crowd at T-Mobile Arena by sounding the siren before game 3 of the Vegas Golden Knights' playoff series versus the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Golden Knights
QB Derek Carr: @vegasgoldenknights"W"
6 / 11

QB Derek Carr: @vegasgoldenknights"W"

@derekcarrqb via Instagram
QB Derek Carr: Absolutely insane night! Go Knights Go! @vegasgoldenknights
7 / 11

QB Derek Carr: Absolutely insane night! Go Knights Go! @vegasgoldenknights

@derekcarrqb via Instagram
DE Maxx Crosby: What A Night.....🦅⚡️ Thank You @vegasgoldenknights For The Great Hospitality🙏🏼
8 / 11

DE Maxx Crosby: What A Night.....🦅⚡️

Thank You @vegasgoldenknights For The Great Hospitality🙏🏼

@maxxcrosby via Instagram
DE Maxx Crosby: What A Night.....🦅⚡️ Thank You @vegasgoldenknights For The Great Hospitality🙏🏼
9 / 11

DE Maxx Crosby: What A Night.....🦅⚡️

Thank You @vegasgoldenknights For The Great Hospitality🙏🏼

@maxxcrosby via Instagram
DE Maxx Crosby: What A Night.....🦅⚡️ Thank You @vegasgoldenknights For The Great Hospitality🙏🏼
10 / 11

DE Maxx Crosby: What A Night.....🦅⚡️

Thank You @vegasgoldenknights For The Great Hospitality🙏🏼

@maxxcrosby via Instagram
DE Maxx Crosby: What A Night.....🦅⚡️ Thank You @vegasgoldenknights For The Great Hospitality🙏🏼
11 / 11

DE Maxx Crosby: What A Night.....🦅⚡️

Thank You @vegasgoldenknights For The Great Hospitality🙏🏼

@maxxcrosby via Instagram
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders host Girls Flag Football All-Star Game, Combine, Clinic

These activities were part of the "Inspire" program, a unique endeavor presented by Allegiant, which stepped in to provide several assets for the participants including camp shirts and giveaway items.
news

Veteran Sam Young re-signs with Raiders

Over his 11-year career, Young has appeared in 103 contests and made 28 starts.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Which home game at Allegiant Stadium are you most looking forward to this season?

The Silver and Black have a lot of home games to be excited for this season.
news

Raiders sign G Parker Ehinger, waive S Rashaan Gaulden

Ehinger joins the Silver and Black after recently spending time with the Baltimore Ravens.
Advertising