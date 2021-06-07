Social Reactions: Raiders players are fired up for the Knights' playoff run

Hockey is alive and well in the City of Las Vegas.
With the Vegas Golden Knights currently in the second round of the NHL Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche, more than a few Raiders have been excited to go support their local hockey team. Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby and Johnathan Abram have each had the opportunity of hyping up T-Mobile Arena by cranking the siren. Henry Ruggs III was also spotted on his personal Snapchat making an appearance at T-Mobile Arena for Game 3 against the Avalanche.
The Golden Knights tied the series at 2-2 Sunday night against the Avalanche. Game 5 will be Tuesday, June 8, at Ball Arena in Denver.
If the Knights are still looking for someone to crank the siren for Game 6 back in Las Vegas, Mr. Woodson sounds available.
Views photos from QB Derek Carr, TE Darren Waller, and DE Maxx Crosby as they sound the siren and show their support at recent Vegas Golden Knights' playoffs games.