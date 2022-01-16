Social Reactions: Players reflect on wild 2021 season

Jan 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: The Raiders are already looking forward to next season

Several players took time to reflect on their season and look forward to the future during their end of season press conferences.
news

'We just ran out of time': Raiders come up one play short of continuing unbelievable run

'The thing that I love about this team is there was never a doubt of the fight or a doubt of are we going to do this,' Derek Carr said. 'There wasn't any doubt.'
news

Quick Snap: Raiders' season comes to a heartbreaking end in Cincinnati

The Raiders couldn't score a touchdown in the closing seconds of the game and fell to the Bengals, 26-19.
news

En Corto: Raiders Terminan Temporada en Cincinnati

Los Raiders no lograron llegar a las diagonales en los últimos segundos del partido y perdieron 26-19 ante los Bengals.
