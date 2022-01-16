Social Reactions: Players reflect on wild 2021 season

A season filled with heart break, tragedy, and resiliency is now over. I'm so proud of our TEAM and what we accomplished. Everyone outside the building doubted and we overcame. To those who encouraged and strengthened our guys thank you. We will see you again soon. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/k6qJkiHTZl
Thank you #RaiderNation for all your continued support this year. It didn’t end now we wanted but I’m so proud of the fight of this team. We fought are asses of each week to get to the playoffs and just know we will be back. This is only the beginning of something special. pic.twitter.com/YvFa7sbvnG
