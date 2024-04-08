Star-studded Silver & Black Gala brings attention to Raiders Foundation's mental health initiatives

The Raiders also took time to recognize four people who have made significant contributions in the mental health field in Las Vegas through hard work, dedication and leadership.

Larry and Camille Ruvo of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and Keep Memory Alive were honored with the first Mental Health Commitment to Excellence Award. Together, the Ruvos launched the nation's first and only Alzheimer's prevention program for women and funded an endowed chair to study the health of dementia caregivers. The award was accepted on their behalf by Dr. Dylan Wint.

Bob Brown and Linda Smith of Opportunity Village were honored with the second Mental Health Commitment to Excellence Award for their dedication to fostering community partnerships and raising funds to continue the organization's work in helping individuals with disabilities thrive.

Along with .Paak, performing as DJ Pee .Wee, the lineup of live performances included Grammy Award-winning artists David Foster, Babyface and Andra Day with special appearances by Loren Allred, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks and Pia Toscano. Comedian Michael Yo hosted the evening.

"Any time kids and fans idolize players on the gridiron, they're heroes to them. So, when your heroes say, 'Hey, I go through the same problems you have,' there's a connection to them," Yo said of the Raiders' efforts to address mental health challenges. "Now they know it's ok to come out and talk about my problems and find someone to help me out."

Members of the Raiders front office staff and locker room were also in attendance, including Head Coach Antonio Pierce, President Sandra Douglass Morgan, board of directors member Larry Delsen and quarterback Aidan O'Connell to name a few.

"I played in the league; I've dealt with a lot of players that are good friends of mine that struggle," Pierce said. "Mental health is serious, it's a silent killer.