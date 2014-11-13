Photo By Tony Gonzales For the third year in a row, State Farm and the Oakland Raiders partnered to host the State Farm Raiders Road Trip Sweepstakes. This year's winner, Ray Benavidez, won airfare to Seattle to watch the Raiders take on the Seahawks, as well as accommodations at the team hotel, and a gift bag filled with Raiders memorabilia. For the third year in a row, State Farm and the Oakland Raiders partnered to host the State Farm Raiders Road Trip Sweepstakes. This year's winner, Ray Benavidez, won airfare to Seattle to watch the Raiders take on the Seahawks, as well as accommodations at the team hotel, and a gift bag filled with Raiders memorabilia.

"I couldn't believe that I had won," said Benavidez. "I honestly didn't even believe them when they called. I almost hung up the phone."

In addition to the prizes he won through the contest, Benavidez also received another surprise upon his arrival at the team hotel, as he ran into DE Justin Tuck in the hotel elevator.

"That was really exciting for me," he said. "I was a little star struck."

Benavidez, who describes himself as a 'super fan,' traveled to Seattle with his brother Terry Brossard and was able to spend some time on the field prior to kickoff as a result of receiving surprise sideline passes.

"I had never been on the field, at home or away, so it was really, really cool."

Speaking after he returned back to California, Benavidez described the weekend experience as 'amazing' and 'unreal.'

"It was a great experience," he said when describing his weekend. "It was so surreal. The whole experience was just surreal. I can't believe that it happened."