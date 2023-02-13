Super Bowl handed off from Arizona to Las Vegas

With the 2022 season officially wrapped after Super Bowl LVII, all eyes are turning to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.

On Monday, members of Arizona's Super Bowl committee officially "handed over" the game to the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee and Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan.

"Las Vegas knows how to do big events. It was less than year that we were there for the draft last fall. We were had the Pro Bowl just a week ago. They really have done an extraordinary job understanding how we want to present the NFL in that community, but more importantly, how to do it Las Vegas style," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said during the official handoff ceremony.

Douglass Morgan echoed Goodell's sentiments and shared her excitement to help create an unforgettable experience inside the Raiders' home stadium for all football fans.

"The Silver and Black has had a long history of fight in our blood, of passion and putting our hearts on the field for our incredible fans," she said. "I know that Las Vegas will do the same as a first time host city for Super Bowl 58."