Tell Us Your Story Tuesday

May 16, 2011 at 05:01 PM

spacer.gif

051011-TUYST2.jpg

Bernie Mraz and his mom at a Raiders tailgate.
The season of 2002 was my favorite moment as a Raiders fan for one main reason - my late mother. Let me preface this by saying, my immediate family has been Raiders Fans since 1969. My mother, Yuriko, was a Japanese woman being 5' tall, maybe 100 oounds soaking wet with a personality that could light up a room. She was a die-hard Raider Fan and she knew more about football than some of the men in our family. She lived and died with the Raiders, as did I, and when the Raiders came back to Oakland, you thought that she won the lottery.

I am a season ticket holder and I would take my mother to two to three games a year. She was a nice little Japanese lady on the outside, but was a fiery yelling fan inside the Coliseum. When she had liver cancer back in the early '90s, the doctor said she had maybe six months to live. My mother would say, "I'm not ready to go, I'll go when I'm ready to go! No doctor is going to dictate my life." My mother believed in the Raider motto "Just Win Baby." My mother beat that cancer and lived for another 10 years.

The season of 2002 was special to a lot of Raider Fans being that we made it to the Super Bowl. My mother told me in the beginning of that year that she was expecting a wonderful season and that we'd be pleased with the results. I never heard her say this before, but I assumed it was the usual Raider spirit she exhibits. Needless to say, we had a great season and the playoffs were unforgettable. My mother always came to our fan-club tailgate and was a fixture there with many fans.

After we beat Tennessee for the AFC Title, my mother was probably the loudest. On the way home, she wasn't talking loud (which was unusual) but was peaceful. She thanked me for taking her to the games, and I kept reminding her that it wouldn't be the same without her. My daughter Brittany and her friend were still talking in the car and were excited about the wild game. The car was peaceful in the front, loud in the back.

My mother passed away seven months after that game. She was terminally ill but never told anyone about it. Typical Mom, never wanting to worry anybody. A week before she passed away, she told me she had no regrets and I still thought she was going to be fine. A few friends who tailgated with us were in tears after hearing the news. But I'll never forget that last season with her, doing what she loved most.

      • Check back every Tuesday to see if your story was selected by Raiders.com.

Send your stories to feedback@raiders.com with the subject line "Tell Us Your Story."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What the addition of flag football to the Olympics means for youth sports

In 2028, football will take the largest stage in sports at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
news

Raiders host Halloween Tent or Treat

The event included a Raiders pumpkin patch, where kids had the chance to visit and pick out their own pumpkin, inflatable obstacle courses, slides and football drills for all to enjoy.
news

From Phoenix to Las Vegas: 'Golden Shovel' passed to Super Bowl LVIII committee

The Raiders, NFL Green and more partners gathered at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex to plant 58 trees ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl.
news

Raiderettes participate in empowerment event for young women

This unique event aimed to push the conversation of overcoming adversity, building confidence and breaking through barriers to forge new pathways to success. 
news

Raiders support CCSD and National School Lunch Week

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and Raiderettes attended Dusty Dickens Elementary School to emphasize the importance of having a nutritious school lunch.
news

Las Vegas Raiders donate $1 million to UNLV Athletics

Owner Mark Davis and President Sandra Douglass Morgan were on hand Tuesday to unveil signage for the Al Davis Team Room within the Fertitta Football Complex.
news

Raiders support City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League

 AJ Cole and Jakob Johnson engaged with veterans and members of the Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League at one of their practices this week to encourage and provide advice.
news

Raiders team up with The Just One Project to tackle food insecurity in Southern Nevada

Raiders Alumni and staff packed meals with volunteers at a distribution center in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.
news

Raiders and EoS Fitness reveal brand-new Recovery Room at Del Sol Academy

Innovative recovery space donated to support overall health and fitness of student athletes.
news

Las Vegas Raiders support Southern Nevada teachers, students through wide array of back-to-school events

In an effort to ensure students feel their best, the Silver and Black teamed up with local small businesses for the second straight year to cover the cost of back-to-school haircuts and beautician services.
news

Raiders present check to support Palo Verde athletic program

The presentation took place inside the school's cafeteria while members of the Palo Verde boys and girls flag football teams served lunch to teachers and staff.
news

Raiders engage community during Training Camp

Team executives and staff including President Sandra Douglass Morgan, as well as Raiders Alumni and Raiderettes, were on hand to welcome and engage with the groups and thank them for attending.

Latest Content

news

Raiders name Antonio Pierce as Interim Head Coach

Nov 01, 2023

news

Raiders name Champ Kelly as Interim General Manager

Oct 31, 2023

news

The Las Vegas Raiders relieve Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler of their duties 

Oct 31, 2023

audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 10.31.23 | Week 8 vs. Lions

Oct 31, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions.
gallery

Photos: Super Bowl "Golden Shovel" handed over to Las Vegas

Oct 31, 2023

The Raiderettes and Raider Rusher were on hand as the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee handed over the Super Bowl "Golden Shovel" to the Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'We didn't take advantage of our opportunities'

Oct 31, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 8 loss.
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Lions | Week 8

Oct 31, 2023

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
video

Raiders drop second straight road loss to Lions in Week 8 | Raiders Gameday

Oct 31, 2023

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions on Raiders Gameday.
audio

Instant reactions and takeaways from the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Lions | The 5th Quarter

Oct 30, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and former wide receiver Brice Butler react to the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
news

Three takeaways aren't enough for Raiders to overcome Lions in primetime

Oct 30, 2023

The Raiders continue looking for answers following another lackluster offensive showing.
video

Coach McDaniels Postgame Presser - 10.30.23 | Week 8 vs. Lions

Oct 30, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
video

Jimmy Garoppolo Postgame Presser - 10.30.23 | Week 8 vs. Lions

Oct 30, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
View All
Advertising