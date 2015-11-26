Ten Things We're Thankful For In 2015

4. The 2015 Rookie Class– It's still early, but the 2015 rookie class is already producing for the Silver and Black on game day. Amari Cooper has been even better than advertised, and since Justin Tuck was lost for the season due to injury, Mario Edwards Jr has stepped in admirably in his role. Clive Walford has come on as of late, and now even fifth-round selection Ben Heeney is contributing.

5. Ken Stabler Is A Finalist For The Hall Of Fame– After a stellar career in Silver and Black, quarterback Ken "The Snake" Stabler was named a 2016 Senior Finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Class of 2016 will be announced during "NFL Honors," which will be aired on the eve of Super Bowl 50. The class will then be officially enshrined August 6 in Canton, Ohio.

6. The 2015 Free Agent Class– General Manager Reggie McKenzie was busy this offseason, adding pieces to the Raiders roster and it sure looks like he hit a few home runs in the players he decided to sign. Wide receiver Michael Crabtree has provided another legitimate weapon outside for the Raiders offense, center Rodney Hudson has been a beast in the middle of the offensive line, and linebacker Malcolm Smith has arguably been the most consistent Raider on the defensive side of the ball.

7. Charles Woodson– We can't have a list of things we're thankful for in 2015 without mentioning the G.O.A.T., Charles Woodson. The 39-year-old has once again turned back the clock and is playing at an incredibly high level this season. In addition to the sterling example he provides the rest of the Raiders, he's also tied for the league lead in interceptions with five. Not bad for the future Hall of Famer.