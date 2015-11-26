Ten Things We're Thankful For In 2015

Today's the day we sit around the table with family and friends, take a look at our lives and share what we're thankful for.
So, in the spirit of Thanksgiving, Raiders.com decided to compile a list of 10 Things We Are Thankful For In 2015.
1. Raider Nation– First and foremost, we're thankful for you, Raider Nation. Without you and your support, we wouldn't be able to do what we do. Not only that, every Sunday you sell out O.co Coliseum and provide the best home-field advantage in the NFL.
2. Head Coach Jack Del Rio– The man charged with leading the Silver and Black has brought a sense of accountability and legitimacy to the Raiders. Since his arrival at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility, Head Coach Jack Del Rio has changed the culture surrounding the team, and has already managed to notch more wins through 10 weeks than the team had all of last season.
3. Quarterback Derek Carr– For the first time in over a decade, the Raiders have found a franchise quarterback. After a rookie season that was largely considered a success, Carr has managed to put forth an even better sophomore effort, already throwing for 2,565 yards and 21 touchdowns.
4. The 2015 Rookie Class– It's still early, but the 2015 rookie class is already producing for the Silver and Black on game day. Amari Cooper has been even better than advertised, and since Justin Tuck was lost for the season due to injury, Mario Edwards Jr has stepped in admirably in his role. Clive Walford has come on as of late, and now even fifth-round selection Ben Heeney is contributing.
5. Ken Stabler Is A Finalist For The Hall Of Fame– After a stellar career in Silver and Black, quarterback Ken "The Snake" Stabler was named a 2016 Senior Finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Class of 2016 will be announced during "NFL Honors," which will be aired on the eve of Super Bowl 50. The class will then be officially enshrined August 6 in Canton, Ohio.
6. The 2015 Free Agent Class– General Manager Reggie McKenzie was busy this offseason, adding pieces to the Raiders roster and it sure looks like he hit a few home runs in the players he decided to sign. Wide receiver Michael Crabtree has provided another legitimate weapon outside for the Raiders offense, center Rodney Hudson has been a beast in the middle of the offensive line, and linebacker Malcolm Smith has arguably been the most consistent Raider on the defensive side of the ball.
7. Charles Woodson– We can't have a list of things we're thankful for in 2015 without mentioning the G.O.A.T., Charles Woodson. The 39-year-old has once again turned back the clock and is playing at an incredibly high level this season. In addition to the sterling example he provides the rest of the Raiders, he's also tied for the league lead in interceptions with five. Not bad for the future Hall of Famer.
**
- The Raiderettes **– In 2015, we're thankful that we have the best cheerleaders in the entire NFL, Football's Fabulous Females. Not only are they incredibly talented, but they are great ambassadors in the community for the Silver and Black.
9. Sebastian Janikowski– We're also thankful for our excellent kicker, and fan favorite, Sebastian Janikowski. With his booming leg, it seems like the team is never out of field goal range, and that type of weapon is crucial to have – especially in the latter part of the season.
10. The Game Day Atmosphere– We said it to start off the list, but we truly believe that we have the best game day atmosphere around. From the pregame introductions, to the artists who sing the National Anthem, to the best tailgates in the NFL, nobody does it better than the Silver and Black on Sundays.