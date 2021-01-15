The Best of the Rest: Looking back on the Raiders' 2020 season

Rookie of the Year

LE: Even though he didn't have the season some may have predicted him to have, Henry Ruggs III is my pick for Rookie of the Year.

The Crimson Tide player was the first wide receiver taken in the 2020 NFL Draft and the first pick in the history of the Las Vegas Raiders. He may not have seen a large number of targets, but he was able to do big things whenever it was thrown his way. Ruggs had a whopping 17.4 yards per catch with nearly 500 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Ultimately, he did enough to show that he's a player with great promise that can be plugged into a lot of places in the Raiders offense. With a full offseason ahead of him, he's poised for a big-time sophomore campaign.

KM: I think Henry Ruggs III is the obvious choice, but allow me to throw out someone under the radar: John Simpson.

With the No. 109 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected John Simpson out of Clemson with the intention of him honing his talent before throwing him into the fray, but things didn't happen that way.