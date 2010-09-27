The Miracle of George Blanda - 1970

On October 25, 1970 against Pittsburgh, Blanda came off the bench to throw three touchdowns and kicked a field goal to lead the Raiders to a 31-14 victory.

The next week in Kansas City, he kicked a 48-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to tie the Chiefs at 17.

The following Sunday, Blanda came off the bench to throw a touchdown pass to tie Cleveland at 20, then kicked a game-winning 52-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to earn the Raiders a 23-20 win.

The magic continued the next week when Blanda threw a touchdown pass late in the game to defeat Denver, 24-19.

The streak culminated with a 16-yard field goal with seconds remaining to beat San Diego, 20-17.