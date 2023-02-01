'The Raiders NFL Draft Podcast' with Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks launches February 1

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are joining forces on "The Raiders NFL Draft Podcast" to bring Raider Nation everything they need to know leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft.
Together, Lewis and Brooks will provide an in-depth look weekly at prospects of each position group who could potentially wear the Silver and Black. Additionally, both will contribute to Raiders.com, giving written insight on top prospects to watch.
The first episode of the series on the Raiders Podcast Network debuts Wednesday, February 1, and focuses on breaking down quarterback prospects, standouts the duo saw at East-West Shrine Bowl practices and who they predict the Raiders could select at No. 7 in their first mock draft.
Subscribe: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | RSS
