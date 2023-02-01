'The Raiders NFL Draft Podcast' with Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks launches February 1

Jan 31, 2023 at 05:00 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are joining forces on "The Raiders NFL Draft Podcast" to bring Raider Nation everything they need to know leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Together, Lewis and Brooks will provide an in-depth look weekly at prospects of each position group who could potentially wear the Silver and Black. Additionally, both will contribute to Raiders.com, giving written insight on top prospects to watch.

The first episode of the series on the Raiders Podcast Network debuts Wednesday, February 1, and focuses on breaking down quarterback prospects, standouts the duo saw at East-West Shrine Bowl practices and who they predict the Raiders could select at No. 7 in their first mock draft.

Subscribe: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | RSS

Download App_ROS_2560x1440

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Las Vegas native to represent Raiderettes in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

"The fact that they thought I would be a great representative absolutely meant the world to me," said Raiderettes team captain Camryn.

news

Raiders QB Derek Carr named to fourth Pro Bowl

This marks the 26th time in franchise history that five or more Raiders players have been named to the Pro Bowl.

news

Full list of Raiders 2023 free agents

The Silver and Black have 28 players set to become unrestricted free agents in the new league year.

news

Raiders P AJ Cole named to second Pro Bowl

Cole joins teammates WR Davante Adams, DE Maxx Crosby and RB Josh Jacobs as Raiders Pro Bowlers, giving the team four selections to the annual all-star game being hosted at Allegiant Stadium.

Advertising