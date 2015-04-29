The State of the AFC West

Heading into the offseason, the biggest question surrounding the team lay squarely on the shoulders of QB Peyton Manning and his future under center for the Broncos. Manning quelled all concerns by announcing he would return for 2015, his 18th year in the NFL.

While Manning will continue to lead the offense, his head coach on the sideline will be different than in years past. The team parted ways with John Fox and brought in Gary Kubiak who spent 2014 as the offensive coordinator in Baltimore.

Re-signings:TE Virgil Green

Arrivals:TE Owen Daniels, DT Antonio Smith, DT Vance Walker, S Darian Stewart, C Gino Gradkowski

Departures:TE Julius Thomas, WR Wes Welker, DT Terrance Knighton, T Orlando Franklin, S Rahim Moore

Draft Needs:TE, DT, LB, WR, OL

Kansas City Chiefs (2014 record 9-7)