The State of the AFC West

Apr 29, 2015 at 06:55 AM

Less than two weeks away from the NFL Draft in Chicago, we look at the rest of the AFC West and see how their respective rosters are stacking up heading into 2015.

Denver Broncos (2014 record 12-4)

The Broncos were kings of the AFC West for the fourth season in a row, winning 12 games before eventually losing in the divisional round of the playoffs 24-13 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Heading into the offseason, the biggest question surrounding the team lay squarely on the shoulders of QB Peyton Manning and his future under center for the Broncos. Manning quelled all concerns by announcing he would return for 2015, his 18th year in the NFL.

While Manning will continue to lead the offense, his head coach on the sideline will be different than in years past. The team parted ways with John Fox and brought in Gary Kubiak who spent 2014 as the offensive coordinator in Baltimore.

Re-signings:TE Virgil Green

Arrivals:TE Owen Daniels, DT Antonio Smith, DT Vance Walker, S Darian Stewart, C Gino Gradkowski

Departures:TE Julius Thomas, WR Wes Welker, DT Terrance Knighton, T Orlando Franklin, S Rahim Moore

Draft Needs:TE, DT, LB, WR, OL

Kansas City Chiefs (2014 record 9-7)

Andy Reid and the Chiefs enjoyed their second-straight winning campaign in 2014, but it was not enough to qualify for the playoffs in the AFC.

QB Alex Smith provided a veteran presence under center, throwing for 3,265 yards and 23 touchdowns, but did not complete one touchdown pass to a wide receiver.

Kansas City sent four players to the Pro Bowl - RB Jamaal Charles, LB Tamba Hali, LB Justin Houston and DT Dontari Poe.

The Chiefs hold the 18th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft in Chicago.

Re-signings:S Ron Parker, LB Josh Mauga, TE Richardon Gordon, WR Jason Avant, LB Dezman Moses

Arrivals:WR Jeremy Maclin, G Ben Grubbs, S Tyvon Branch, G Paul Fanaika

Departures:C Rodney Hudson, WR Dwayne Bowe, WR Donnie Avery, TE Anthony Fasano, LB Joe Mays

Draft Needs:OL, TE, DL, DB, LB

San Diego Chargers (2014 record 9-7)

Philip Rivers enjoyed a resurgent year on the field in 2014, throwing for 4,286 yards and 18 touchdowns, his highest touchdown total since 2011.

Even with Rivers impressive performance, the Chargers were unable to earn a spot in the playoffs after making the postseason tournament in 2013.

During the offseason the Chargers addressed their need for wide receiver depth, signing Stevie Johnson and Jacoby Jones to provide some more offensive firepower.

The Chargers also hold the 17th overall pick in this month's NFL Draft.

Re-signings:CB Brandon Flowers, T King Dunlap

Arrivals:T Orlando Franklin, WR Stevie Johnson, CB Jimmy Wilson, WR Jacoby Jones, CB Patrick Robinson

Departures:RB Ryan Matthews, WR Eddie Royal, C Nick Hardwick, LB Jarret Johnson, CB Shareece Wright

Draft Needs:RB, OL, LB, DB, WR

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising