The State of the AFC West

Less than two weeks away from the NFL Draft in Chicago, we look at the rest of the AFC West and see how their respective rosters are stacking up heading into 2015.
Denver Broncos (2014 record 12-4)
The Broncos were kings of the AFC West for the fourth season in a row, winning 12 games before eventually losing in the divisional round of the playoffs 24-13 to the Indianapolis Colts.
Heading into the offseason, the biggest question surrounding the team lay squarely on the shoulders of QB Peyton Manning and his future under center for the Broncos. Manning quelled all concerns by announcing he would return for 2015, his 18th year in the NFL.
While Manning will continue to lead the offense, his head coach on the sideline will be different than in years past. The team parted ways with John Fox and brought in Gary Kubiak who spent 2014 as the offensive coordinator in Baltimore.
Re-signings:TE Virgil Green
Arrivals:TE Owen Daniels, DT Antonio Smith, DT Vance Walker, S Darian Stewart, C Gino Gradkowski
Departures:TE Julius Thomas, WR Wes Welker, DT Terrance Knighton, T Orlando Franklin, S Rahim Moore
Draft Needs:TE, DT, LB, WR, OL
Kansas City Chiefs (2014 record 9-7)
Andy Reid and the Chiefs enjoyed their second-straight winning campaign in 2014, but it was not enough to qualify for the playoffs in the AFC.
QB Alex Smith provided a veteran presence under center, throwing for 3,265 yards and 23 touchdowns, but did not complete one touchdown pass to a wide receiver.
Kansas City sent four players to the Pro Bowl - RB Jamaal Charles, LB Tamba Hali, LB Justin Houston and DT Dontari Poe.
The Chiefs hold the 18th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft in Chicago.
Re-signings:S Ron Parker, LB Josh Mauga, TE Richardon Gordon, WR Jason Avant, LB Dezman Moses
Arrivals:WR Jeremy Maclin, G Ben Grubbs, S Tyvon Branch, G Paul Fanaika
Departures:C Rodney Hudson, WR Dwayne Bowe, WR Donnie Avery, TE Anthony Fasano, LB Joe Mays
Draft Needs:OL, TE, DL, DB, LB
San Diego Chargers (2014 record 9-7)
Philip Rivers enjoyed a resurgent year on the field in 2014, throwing for 4,286 yards and 18 touchdowns, his highest touchdown total since 2011.
Even with Rivers impressive performance, the Chargers were unable to earn a spot in the playoffs after making the postseason tournament in 2013.
During the offseason the Chargers addressed their need for wide receiver depth, signing Stevie Johnson and Jacoby Jones to provide some more offensive firepower.
The Chargers also hold the 17th overall pick in this month's NFL Draft.
Re-signings:CB Brandon Flowers, T King Dunlap
Arrivals:T Orlando Franklin, WR Stevie Johnson, CB Jimmy Wilson, WR Jacoby Jones, CB Patrick Robinson
Departures:RB Ryan Matthews, WR Eddie Royal, C Nick Hardwick, LB Jarret Johnson, CB Shareece Wright
Draft Needs:RB, OL, LB, DB, WR