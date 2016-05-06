The Week That Was: Derek Carr Cracks The Top 100, An Early Look At The Raiders' Rookies

The 2016 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, and the Raiders' rookie class is scheduled to arrive at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility Monday before they hit the field for the first time Friday at Rookie Minicamp.
It's been a busy week for the Silver and Black, so let's get you caught up on The Week That Was.
What To Expect From The Raiders' Rookie Class
The Raiders added seven players in the Draft, four on the defensive side of the football, and three on the offensive side – highlighted by West Virginia safety Karl Joseph.
So realistically, what should we expect to see from each of the newest members of the Silver and Black in 2016?
Derek Carr Cracks The Top 100
Derek Carr can add another accolade to his career resume.
The signal caller for the Silver and Black was named to his first Pro Bowl last season, and earlier this week he also cracked the NFL Top 100 for the first time.
Jihad Ward Setting Lofty Goals
Jihad Ward will officially kick off his career as a Raider next week, arriving at the team's facility Monday and then taking part in Rookie Minicamp beginning Friday.
Earlier this week, Ward spoke with Bruce Murray and Phil Savage on SiriusXM NFL Radio, and told them that he has lofty goals for his career in Silver and Black.
Colton Underwood Using NFL Platform To Chase Uncommon Dreams
Raiders tight end Colton Underwood isn't your typical NFL player, but that's fine, it's a distinction he wears with pride.
In addition to all the training and working out that goes with being a professional football player, he also runs The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, a foundation he founded himself to help bring awareness to those affected by Cystic Fibrosis.
