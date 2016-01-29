The Week That Was: Five Raiders Head To Hawaii, McKenzie Looks Back At 2015

The 2016 Super Bowl matchup is set as the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos will tangle Sunday, February 7, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., for the right to be called Super Bowl 50 champions.

However, before the big game takes place next weekend, there is one more football game to be played – the 2016 Pro Bowl in Honolulu.

The Raiders will be well represented in Hawaii with five members of the Silver and Black playing in the game, but in addition preparing for the Pro Bowl, it has been a busy week for Raider Nation.

That being said, let's get you caught up on the week that was.

Latavius Murray Earns Pro Bowl Nod

Sunday night, the NFL announced that running back Latavius Murray would be headed to Hawaii to participate in his first Pro Bowl.

Murray was originally named as an alternate, but was called to Hawaii to replace Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart who is participating in the Super Bowl.

The University of Central Florida-product rushed for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns in 2015, which was good for second in the AFC and sixth in the NFL.

Murray is set to see several familiar faces in Honolulu, as quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Khalil Mack and safety Charles Woodson are also participating in the game.

The Raiders Arrive In Hawaii

As we mentioned earlier, the Raiders are well represented at this year's Pro Bowl, with five members of the team participating in the game.