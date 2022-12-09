'These are hard lessons to learn': The Raiders go back to the drawing board to find a recipe to close out games

Derek Carr played lights out in the first half, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes to help the Raiders gain a 10-point lead going into halftime. In the second half, Carr went 2-of-7 for 11 passing yards and an interception. After going for 71 yards on three catches in the first half, the NFL's touchdown catch leaderDavante Adams was held to no receptions in the second half.

"For me, it didn't feel out of place. Something didn't feel off or anything like that," Carr said of the way the game played out. "It felt like we had good control of what we wanted to do. I really think it just comes down to the execution of the plays. Some of the stuff that hurt us in the past games, that's just what it came down to at the end."

The Raiders' three-game winning streak is in the rearview, as they digest Thursday's loss and shift to preparing for a home matchup against the New England Patriots. It also gives their head coach an opportunity to show his team how to move on and keep playing hard in adversity.