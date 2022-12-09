'These are hard lessons to learn': The Raiders go back to the drawing board to find a recipe to close out games

Dec 08, 2022 at 09:22 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders lost in peculiar fashion to the Los Angles Rams after holding a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The Silver and Black played a tough game down to the wire, doing a lot of good things to stifle the Rams through the first three quarters of play. They ran the ball efficiently with Josh Jacobs, who finished with 99 rushing yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, they made things difficult for Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield in the pocket – sacking him four times.

However, after Daniel Carlson made a 36-yard field goal with 12:20 left to go in regulation, the Raiders became stagnant as the game neared the end.

The Rams reeled off 14 unanswered points in their last two drives of the game. The two touchdowns came by meticulously driving the ball down the field for a one-yard Cam Akers touchdown rush followed by a 98-yard drive that resulted in Baker Mayfield connecting with Van Jefferson for a 23-yard touchdown to put the Rams up, 17-16, with 10 seconds left.

"It's 60 minutes. Everybody will point to the last play or the last four plays or the last drive, what have you, but there's plays in every quarter that could have helped us extend the lead," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said postgame. "There are things we could have done in all three phases that would've put us further ahead in games. There's a lot of things that go into a result in the National Football League. … These are hard lessons to learn, they are."

"This is the National Football League. If you let them hang around long enough, it comes down to one possession, a couple plays and who makes them," McDaniels added. "This isn't an offense, defense or special teams thing. It's a team thing. We've got to be able to extend a lead if we have one and keep competing."

Derek Carr played lights out in the first half, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes to help the Raiders gain a 10-point lead going into halftime. In the second half, Carr went 2-of-7 for 11 passing yards and an interception. After going for 71 yards on three catches in the first half, the NFL's touchdown catch leaderDavante Adams was held to no receptions in the second half.

"For me, it didn't feel out of place. Something didn't feel off or anything like that," Carr said of the way the game played out. "It felt like we had good control of what we wanted to do. I really think it just comes down to the execution of the plays. Some of the stuff that hurt us in the past games, that's just what it came down to at the end."

The Raiders' three-game winning streak is in the rearview, as they digest Thursday's loss and shift to preparing for a home matchup against the New England Patriots. It also gives their head coach an opportunity to show his team how to move on and keep playing hard in adversity.

"Obviously, we don't have much margin for error now," said McDaniels. "We'll go back to work and try to fix some of the things that we didn't do right."

Gameday Photos: Week 14 vs. Rams

View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Raiders lose in heartbreaking fashion to the Rams in the final seconds

The Silver and Black couldn't stop the Rams' comeback, resulting in a 17-16 defeat.

news

Halftime Report: Raiders offense finds success early against Rams in first half

The Silver and Black lead 13-3 at halftime in Los Angeles.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 14 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Rams

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 14, view the inactive players for today's game.

news

Raiders to wear Color Rush jerseys for Thursday Night Football

The white jerseys feature silver numbers edged in black, which harkens back to the team's 1970 away uniforms that featured the same silver numbers.

