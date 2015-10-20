Thinkin' With Lincoln: Sebastian Janikowski's Growth From Rookie To Record Holder

First, let me say that I hate kickers and punters. Well, hate is probably too strong a word…I just despise them, but strictly on a professional level. Some of my closest football buddies were specialists -- Morten Andersen, Jeff Jaeger, and Ray Guy -- and they all are really cool guys. But on a professional level I've always truly despised the fact that while I was a player, I could look over to the sidelines during practice and see the specialists working on their golf swings or just goofing off. They have to save their legs and can't just kick nonstop, but they have one of the shortest practice periods of the day, so comparatively it can seem like they aren't working as hard as others. It's fair to say when they miss at the only responsibility they have, I really want to "kick" them in the rear!

I digress a bit, but that's only to say that I typically would be rubbed a bit the wrong way to see such a record claimed by a kicker. I'm not surprised that a kicker would earn it, for their careers can extend longer than those of most other positions, but it's still an honor to achieve such a feat (after all, it wasn't like he broke another kicker's record here), especially when you consider how far Sebastian, or Seabass, as he's affectionately known, has come. He's a man I like personally and has made great strides as a kicker and as a person throughout his career.