Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' loss to Cardinals

Finish, finish, finish

The Raiders experienced enough winning in 2021 to understand the urgency and attention to detail needed to win. Last season, the squad recorded an NFL record six walk-off wins to sneak into the playoffs for just the second time since 2002.

Although the 2022 version has a different leader and a handful of new faces, the veteran-laden squad has enough individual and collective experience as winners to understand how to finish games. From the proper execution of the "four-minute" drill with runners staying in bounds to keep the clock running to playing "top-down" defense to eliminate deep balls in key moments, the Raiders have veterans with winning resumes to know what it takes to chalk up a win in an ultra-competitive league.

"You have to maintain the ability to be aggressive," Coach McDaniels said Monday. "We have to learn to play aggressively with a lead. ... There's an art to learning how to finish a game the right way against an opponent who's going to apply some pressure to try to get back into it. It is what it is. That's going to happen in every game that you get a lead in."