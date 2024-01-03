Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 17 loss

The perennial All-Pro registered his fourth straight 1,000-yard season and the fifth of his 10-year career with a 13-catch, 126-yard effort against the Colts. Adams' dominance on the perimeter as a WR1 effectively anchors a passing game that flashes explosive potential with a collection of polished route runners in place to attack the defense from various angles.

As the Raiders contemplate how to take the offense to another level, Adams should remain the focal point of the passing game as the No. 1 option. With the veteran continuing to post elite production while commanding double coverage and extra attention, the Raiders can create and exploit mismatches featuring the WR1 as the playmaker or decoy on the perimeter. In a league where stars matter, Adams' continued success gives the Raiders a chance to put up big numbers against any defense.