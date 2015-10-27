Three Matchups We Watched Sunday Against The San Diego Chargers

Heading into the Oakland Raiders Week 7 showdown with the San Diego Chargers, we highlighted three matchups that would be critical in determining the end result of the game.
The Raiders put on an impressive display in San Diego, beating the Chargers 37-29, so let's take a look at how those three matchups played out.
Cornerback David Amerson vs. Wide Receiver Keenan Allen
The Battle of Greensboro, N.C., Round 3 goes to Amerson, who now holds a 3-0 record all-time against his childhood friend.
While Allen was on the Chargers injury report all week, the dynamic wide receiver suited up and started in Sunday's game, and was lined up against Amerson on the very first play of the game.
At the end of the day, Allen finished with 9 receptions for 89 yards, but was unable to find the end zone in a 37-29 loss for the Chargers.
Amerson played well yet again for the Silver and Black, as did his running mate on the outside, DJ Hayden, who picked off a Rivers pass that was intended for Allen.
Quarterback Derek Carr vs. Quarterback Philip Rivers
A week after setting a franchise record with 503-passing yards against the Green Bay Packers, Philip Rivers could muster a mere 125 yards through three quarters Sunday.
Yes, Rivers did end the game with 336 yards through the air, but a vast majority of those yards came in garbage time when the game was predominantly out of hand.
Head Coach Jack Del Rio said postgame that the fourth quarter will provide a teachable moment for the defense, but through three quarters, the Raiders defense held one of the most prolific passers in the NFL to just over 100 yards.
Carr on the other hand was locked in from the first whistle.
When all was said and done, he threw for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns, not throwing an interception in the process.
Perhaps even more impressively, he completed 24 or 31 attempts for an impressive 77 percent completion percentage.
Not a bad day at work for the Raiders second-year quarterback.
Safety Charles Woodson vs. Tight End Antonio Gates
Gates was unable to play Sunday, so fifth-year man Ladarius Green stepped up in his absence, finishing the day with 4 catches for 45 yards and 1 touchdown.
On par with the theme of the day, most of Green's production came in garbage time when the game was already well out of reach, but even with his inflated stats towards the end, the Raiders defense put together a top-to-bottom quality defensive product on the field Sunday.
Woodson played every defensive snap against the Chargers, totaling 3 tackles and 1 pass defensed en route to a Raiders win.