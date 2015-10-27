Three Matchups We Watched Sunday Against The San Diego Chargers

Amerson played well yet again for the Silver and Black, as did his running mate on the outside, DJ Hayden, who picked off a Rivers pass that was intended for Allen.

Quarterback Derek Carr vs. Quarterback Philip Rivers

A week after setting a franchise record with 503-passing yards against the Green Bay Packers, Philip Rivers could muster a mere 125 yards through three quarters Sunday.

Yes, Rivers did end the game with 336 yards through the air, but a vast majority of those yards came in garbage time when the game was predominantly out of hand.

Head Coach Jack Del Rio said postgame that the fourth quarter will provide a teachable moment for the defense, but through three quarters, the Raiders defense held one of the most prolific passers in the NFL to just over 100 yards.

Carr on the other hand was locked in from the first whistle.