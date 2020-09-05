Three Observations: Breaking down the biggest surprises from the Raiders' roster cuts

Roster cuts are easily the most dreaded day of the year — for both coaches and players.

The last five months have been abnormal, but the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff has tried to maximize the past six weeks to give every player an opportunity to compete for a role on the 53-man roster.

Throughout training camp, we've seen the rise of undrafted free agents and the release of savvy veterans, so naturally, there's sure to be a couple more surprises before Week 1; let's break down three observations from the Raiders' 53-man roster announcement.

Javin White falls short

As soon as Javin White signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent, the former UNLV Rebel's story was the biggest topic of discussion. Born and raised in Oakland, Calif., White attended McClymonds High School and played for NFL star Marcus Peters' father, Michael, on the football team. His journey to the Raiders felt like it was written in the stars.

Described as vocal and enthusiastic even at a young age, White brought the same level of energy to the Raiders' locker room and everyone took notice. The 23-year-old possesses a unique combination of size and athleticism, ideal for playing linebacker in today's NFL, but with so much competition and depth at the position, the coaching staff was forced to cut him, despite praising his efforts during training camp.

"White has been a pleasant surprise," defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said early in August. "We made a living in Cincinnati getting undrafted linebackers to come in and be a big part of what we do. This guy, to me, is as good of a prospect from a college free agent that I've seen in a long time. He communicates. He can run. He's really understanding the defense."