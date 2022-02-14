Three Raiders among Pro Football Focus' top 101 players of 2021 season

With the Super Bowl over and the 2021 season officially a wrap, a trio of Raiders are still earning applause from Pro Football Focus for their performances on the gridiron, landing on the site's list of the top 101 players from the 2021 season.
Maxx Crosby was the highest-rated player in the Silver and Black at No. 12. The defensive end earned a Pro Bowl nod and Second Team All-Pro honors for his production on the field. He ended the regular season with eight sacks, seven passes defensed and 30 QB hits, while leading the league in quarterback pressures, according to Next Gen Stats.
"Crosby became just the third player in the last 15 years to register at least 100 pressures in the regular season, joining prime-J.J. Watt and Donald as the only defenders to achieve the feat. ... His development was impressive, as he became one of the most potent edge defenders in the league," PFF said.
Kolton Miller came in at No. 46, – the sixth-highest rated tackle – with PFF noting how steadily he has improved season by season. The fourth-year vet played every offensive snap for the third season in a row – a total of 1,139 snaps in 2021. He allowed just 35 total pressures over the course of the season and ended with a 86.3 PFF grade.
Finally, one Raiders rookie found his way onto the list at No. 79: Nate Hobbs. It was a standout first year in the Silver and Black for Hobbs, totaling 74 tackles, one sack, three passes defenses one forced fumble and one interception while playing in 16 games. Here's what PFF said about the cornerback:
"At one point, fifth-round rookie Nate Hobbs was playing like the best slot corner in the NFL. And while that play had some more ups and downs in the middle of the year, he still had a phenomenal debut campaign. The first-year corner allowed 8.5 yards per reception and notched 24 defensive stops primarily from the slot and wasn't beaten for a pass longer than 34 yards all season."
This was the first time Crosby, Miller and Hobbs have been ranked on PFF's annual list.