Three Raiders among Pro Football Focus' top 101 players of 2021 season

Finally, one Raiders rookie found his way onto the list at No. 79: ﻿ Nate Hobbs ﻿. It was a standout first year in the Silver and Black for Hobbs, totaling 74 tackles, one sack, three passes defenses one forced fumble and one interception while playing in 16 games. Here's what PFF said about the cornerback:

"At one point, fifth-round rookie Nate Hobbs was playing like the best slot corner in the NFL. And while that play had some more ups and downs in the middle of the year, he still had a phenomenal debut campaign. The first-year corner allowed 8.5 yards per reception and notched 24 defensive stops primarily from the slot and wasn't beaten for a pass longer than 34 yards all season."