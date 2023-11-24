Tinashe, Rev Run highlight gameday entertainment as Las Vegas Raiders face Kansas City at Allegiant Stadium

HENDERSON, Nev. – Two celebrated entertainers will do encore performances for Raider Nation on Sunday.

Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons, the pioneering musician, will hit the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime this Sunday, in celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, when the Raiders host Kansas City. Also an accomplished author, fashion mogul, and the star of MTV's hit reality television show "Run's House," Rev Run returns as a fan favorite to those who remember his spirited halftime set in 2021.

The front man of seminal hip-hop group Run-DMC, Rev Run has sold tens of millions of records worldwide and is widely credited for ushering rap music into mainstream culture. An inductee of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Run-DMC was named the greatest hip-hop artist of all-time by both MTV and VH1.

Recently, Rev Run has become a highly sought-after DJ and public speaker. Behind the turntables, Run has toured around the world headlining music festivals across Europe and performing at high-profile events such as the Super Bowl, American Music Awards, and New York Fashion Week.

Tinashe, the multi-Platinum R&B singer, songwriter, actress and dancer, returns to perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff on Sunday. The lifelong fan of the Silver and Black also honored America prior to the Raiders-Chiefs contests in 2021 and 2018.

She also produces, mixes, engineers, creative directs and edits much of her own work. As a result of her many talents, she has blazed past all boundaries and taken full control of her multi-faceted career. This year she released her sixth album, which is her third self-released studio album "BB/ANG3L," – the first half of a two-part project. Tinashe also recently announced her BB/ANG3L Tour, which will kick off in early 2024.