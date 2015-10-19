Top Six Post-Bye Matchups For The Oakland Raiders

Running Back Le'Veon Bell vs. Defensive Tackles Justin Ellis and Dan Williams

The All-Pro running back has been impressive to say the least in the early stages of 2015. He's already rushed for 390 yards, 3 touchdowns and is averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Bell is one of the best running backs in the NFL, and becomes all the more important to the Pittsburgh Steelers offense in the absence of Ben Roethlisberger.

The Raiders defense will have their hands full with Bell Week 9 when the team travels to Pittsburgh, and if Ben Roethlisberger is still on the shelf, you can surely expect a heavy dose of the former Michigan State Spartan.

Running Back Adrian Peterson vs. Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton, Jr.

After only playing one game in 2014, Adrian Peterson has picked up right where he left off, already racking up 432 yards on the ground through five games for the Minnesota Vikings.

Taking down the former league MVP is no easy task, and defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. will have to create a scheme to try to eliminate his production, or at the very least, limit it.

The Raiders play host to Peterson and the Vikings November 15 at O.co Coliseum.

Wide Receiver Calvin Johnson vs. Defensive Back TJ Carrie

Simply put, Calvin Johnson is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL today.

Standing at 6'5" and weighing 239 pounds, Johnson boasts the prototypical size, and then some, of a top-flight NFL wide out.