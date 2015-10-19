Top Six Post-Bye Matchups For The Oakland Raiders

Oct 19, 2015 at 05:03 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The Oakland Raiders, sitting with a record of 2-3, officially return to work Tuesday to begin preparation for their Week 7 matchup with the San Diego Chargers.

In the coming weeks, the Silver and Black have several big matchups, facing off against some of the biggest stars in the NFL, so let's take a look at some of the best post-bye matchups coming down the pipeline for the Raiders, presented by State Farm.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis vs. Wide Receiver Amari Cooper

Rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper has shown that the shine of the NFL lights isn't too bright for him.

Through five games, Cooper leads the team with 386 receiving yards, and has made some top-flight cornerbacks like Joe Haden and Kyle Fuller look pedestrian.

However, the rookie from Alabama will face his biggest test Week 8 when Darrelle Revis and the New York Jets come to town.

Revis is arguably the best cover corner in the NFL, and has made a career out of making life miserable for wide receivers.

Running Back Le'Veon Bell vs. Defensive Tackles Justin Ellis and Dan Williams

The All-Pro running back has been impressive to say the least in the early stages of 2015. He's already rushed for 390 yards, 3 touchdowns and is averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Bell is one of the best running backs in the NFL, and becomes all the more important to the Pittsburgh Steelers offense in the absence of Ben Roethlisberger.

The Raiders defense will have their hands full with Bell Week 9 when the team travels to Pittsburgh, and if Ben Roethlisberger is still on the shelf, you can surely expect a heavy dose of the former Michigan State Spartan.

Running Back Adrian Peterson vs. Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton, Jr.

After only playing one game in 2014, Adrian Peterson has picked up right where he left off, already racking up 432 yards on the ground through five games for the Minnesota Vikings.

Taking down the former league MVP is no easy task, and defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. will have to create a scheme to try to eliminate his production, or at the very least, limit it.

The Raiders play host to Peterson and the Vikings November 15 at O.co Coliseum.

Wide Receiver Calvin Johnson vs. Defensive Back TJ Carrie

Simply put, Calvin Johnson is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL today.

Standing at 6'5" and weighing 239 pounds, Johnson boasts the prototypical size, and then some, of a top-flight NFL wide out.

He has made a career of making incredibly acrobatic catches, hauling in 681 passes and 76 touchdowns en route to being named to five Pro Bowls.

By the time the Raiders travel to Motown for their Week 11 bout with the Lions, Nate Allen should be back in action after suffering an injury early in the season.

If Allen were to be active, the assumption would be that TJ Carrie would return to his natural positon of cornerback which would presumably match him up against Johnson.

No small task for the young Raiders cornerback.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota vs. Defensive End Khalil Mack and Linebacker Aldon Smith

During his Heisman Trophy-winning career at the University of Oregon, Mariota showed the type of running ability and elusiveness that made him a hot commodity in the NFL Draft.

Although, the Titans are just 1-4, the rookie signal caller has performed admirably, and his ability to evade the rush and buy time in the pocket will be especially important Week 11 when the Raiders come to town.

Khalil Mack and Aldon Smith provide a formidable defensive front for the Silver and Black and slowing down the mobile Mariota will be no walk in the park.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers vs. Quarterback Derek Carr

Now, this is what you call a quarterback battle.

What can you say about Aaron Rodgers? The former California Golden Bear has been named to 4 Pro Bowls, been named a First-Team All-Pro twice, won a Super Bowl and has also been named the league MVP.

Carr is only in his second season as a pro, but has already garnered comparisons to Rodgers, and their Week 15 showdown at O.co Coliseum will surely be one that football fans in general will want to check out.

Be sure to check back on Raiders.com Thursday as we'll debut this week's Key Matchups to Watch, presented by State Farm.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

