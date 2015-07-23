Tracking the Raiders 2015 Roster

Check out who's currently on the roster for the Oakland Raiders.
The Raiders roster currently sits at the maximum 90 players. As we head into Training Camp 2015, here's a look at how the current roster was built.
2000
Draft: K Sebastian Janikowski
2006
Free Agency: LS Jon Condo
2008
Free Agency: FB Marcel Reece
2009
Free Agency: OL Khalif Barnes
2011
Draft: RB Taiwan Jones
2012
Draft: OL Tony Bergstrom
Free Agency: FB Jamize Olawale
Undrafted Free Agents: P Marquette King, WR Rod Streater
2013
Draft: CB DJ Hayden, T Menelik Watson, LB Sio Moore, RB Latavius Murray, TE Mychal Rivera, DT Stacy McGee, WR Brice Butler
Free Agency: DT Ricky Lumpkin, T Matt McCants, S Charles Woodson
Undrafted Free Agents: TE Brian Leonhardt, G Lamar Mady, QB Matt McGloin
Trade/Waivers: WR Andre Holmes
2014
Draft: LB Khalil Mack, QB Derek Carr, G Gabe Jackson, DT Justin Ellis, CB Keith McGill, CB TJ Carrie, DE Shelby Harris, S Jonathan Dowling
Free Agency: S Larry Asante, DB Ras-I Dowling, OL Austin Howard, T Donald Penn, CB Neiko Thorpe, DE Justin Tuck, DL C.J. Wilson
Undrafted Free Agents: RB George Atkinson III, DE Denico Autry, LB Spencer Hadley, T Dan Kistler, WR Seth Roberts
Trade/Waivers: LB Ray-Ray Armstrong, DE Benson Mayowa, S Brandian Ross, WR Kenbrell Thompkins
2015
Draft: WR Amari Cooper, DE Mario Edwards Jr., TE Clive Walford, G Jon Feliciano, LB Ben Heeney, LB Neiron Ball, DE Max Valles, T Anthony Morris, CB Dexter McDonald, Jr.
Free Agency: S Nate Allen, CB Chimdi Chekwa, P Steven Clark, WR Michael Crabtree, CB James Dockery, WR Kris Durham, RB Roy Helu, Jr., WR/RS Trindon Holliday, C Rodney Hudson, LB Curtis Lofton, LB Horace Miller, QB Christian Ponder, RB Trent Richardson, TE Lee Smith, LB Malcolm Smith, K Giorgio Tavecchio, T J'Marcus Webb, DT Dan Williams
Undrafted Free Agents: G Mitch Bell, CB Rob Daniel, RB Michael Dyer, T/G Quinterrius Eatmon, CB SaQwan Edwards, QB Cody Fajardo, S Jimmy Hall, WR Josh Harper, TE Gabe Holmes, S Tevin McDonald, DT Leon Orr, LB Josh Shirley, DE Gary Wilkins, LB Chase Williams, WR Milton Williams III, WR Austin Willis