Training Camp Notebook: Connor Cook impresses in practice against Detroit Lions

After making his starting debut against the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the 2016 playoffs – becoming the first quarterback in history to make his first start in the postseason – Cook was the third quarterback on the depth chart all last year, not making appearance in the regular season.

But, headed into the opening of the 2018 preseason, Cook is technically listed as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, and it looks like he's going to be given every opportunity to win that job, beginning Friday night at the OACC.

"Connor's been awesome," added Carr. "He's definitely more vocal now, especially with the groups that he's going with. Obviously when I go with the ones, we have our way and the intensity and those things, you see when EJ [Manuel] and Connor go, the intensity level doesn't change. It has to stay the same for the whole team and that's been awesome. He's learning a great deal. I think he's becoming a really good player and I think that the future is really bright for Connor. I really do."

Injury Report:

Similar to yesterday, no real updates on this front.

However, both Arden Key and Nicholas Morrow were unable to hit the field Wednesday afternoon after going through Tuesday's session.

Both Seth Roberts and Obi Melifonwu also sat out work for the day.

Notable:

-Just one quick note off the top; there was an added sense of intensity during today's on-field work. Both teams seemed to have a little more fire in their respective bellies, and while that intensity did boil over into one, small skirmish, for the most part, both squads were on their best behavior.

-Poor DeShawn Shead… Amari Cooper is another guy who really looked outstanding over the past 48 hours, and during one of the one-on-one periods, "Coop" absolutely had his with way the Lions' defensive back, leaving him in the dust on a pair of well-executed routes.

-Stand up Pharaoh Brown. No. 81 was a factor offensively Wednesday, finding the end zone not once, but twice against the Lions.