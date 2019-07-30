Training Camp Notebook: Raiders get brief look at Antonio Brown during Tuesday's practice

-Trayon Mullen flashed the type of ability that resulted in him being picked No. 40 overall in this year's NFL draft. During a seven-on-seven period of practice, Mullen leapt up and batted down a ball, that if he hadn't connected on, would have been a sure-fire touchdown. The rookie might not talk a lot, but the same doesn't go for his game.

-It seems like day after day, Darren Waller just keeps making plays, and Tuesday was no exception to that rule, as No. 83 had a really impressive grab over a defensive back draped all over him during 11-on-11.

-While all eyes have been on Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams has quietly had a really strong start to camp. Through four days, it seems like everything thrown his way has been caught, and No. 16 has even had a few chances to show off his moves once the ball is in his hand.

-Tuesday was another solid day for Daniel Carlson. The second-year kicker went four of five during his kicking portion of practice.

-Practice ended with a one-on-one competition period between the offense and defense. Arden Key and Brandon Parker squared off in a best-of-three competition, with Parker coming out the victor. As a result, the Raiders defense ran a few sprints as punishment.

-Following the conclusion of practice, Coach Gruden – in conjunction with Dick's Sporting Goods and the Raiders players and coaches – presented five local high schools with $5,000 each.

"Well, we had five high schools that we donated money to today," Gruden said. "Dick's Sporting Goods, Raiders players and coaches, we kicked in and people are trying to cancel youth football. They are trying to cancel youth sports, boys and girls sports. There are a lot of geniuses out there that believe youth sports should be canceled. I'm not one of them, so we are trying to support these coaches. Every year they get paid less, their budget gets reduced and the expectations on them become higher, so credit to our coaches and players and Dick's Sporting Goods for trying to give five high school programs a lift because these kids want to play and they deserve to play."

Quotable:

Karl Joseph talking about the addition of linebacker Vontaze Burfict:

"Man, it's like night and day. I think we needed somebody like him coming in and being the middle of that defense. You know, a leader, a captain. You know, he's played in this defense for a long time with coach Paul. So you know, he knows this defense. So you know, it's good to have him in there."