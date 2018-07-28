Training Camp Notebook: Raiders head to Memorial Stadium, Olson and Osemele discuss rookie tackles

Kelechi Osemele, who has been working with Miller on that starting unit, has been impressed with what he's seen so far from the first-round draft pick.

"Kolton looks real good right now," Osemele explained. "We still have a lot of work to do, you know? It's our first time working together, so just knocking the rust off on double teams and stuff like that. Making sure we're going the right way. You know, just the little things rookies go through. Physically his development, his understanding of our play-calling, the game, our scheme, he's way ahead of where I would've been at this point of training camp my rookie year."

Standing at 6'8" and tipping the scales at over 300 pounds, Osemele has understandably taken note of the rookie's physical abilities, but he was also sure to note that the next step for the young fella is harnessing and developing the skills to coincide with that athleticism.

"He's such a big dude, it takes you by surprise," Osemele said. "He's really athletic. I don't think that's ever going to be a case with him getting beat, just someone running around him or anything like that. With a guy like that it's going to be him working on his anchor. Just being in the weight room and getting stronger and stuff like that. As far as the framework of being an elite left tackle, he has the tools there. I really just think it's up to us to get him where he needs to be."

The Raiders boast one of the best offensive lines in the game, and we all know that depth is paramount to success in the NFL, so getting both Miller and Parker up to speed will be one of the storylines to keep an eye on over the next several weeks.

Injury Report: