Tuesday News and Notes

Mar 16, 2010 at 09:01 AM
031610-wimbley-otto.jpg

**New Raiders LB Kamerion Wimbley poses for a photo with Hall of Fame center Jim Otto upon his arrival at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

Tuesday marked Day 2 of The Oakland Raiders off-season workout program. Players continue to arrive for these voluntary sessions, including QB JaMarcus Russell and recently acquired LB Kamerion Wimbley. Also, it was announced that the Raiders have re-signed QBs Bruce Gradkowski and Charlie Frye, LS/LB Jon Condo and C Chris Morris.

Wimbley has been busy since arriving in Alameda and is looking forward to jumping right in with his teammates. "I've just been running around, knocking the physicals out of the way and getting to meet some of the players on the squad, and reuniting with guys I played with in the past," Wimbley said.

As the off-season program gets underway, excitement for the new season is starting to build. Some players are recovering from injuries, some are looking for a fresh start and others are looking to build on what they accomplished last year.

WR Louis Murphy, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Florida, was heavily involved in the outcome of several games for the Raiders last season as he caught 34 passes for 521 yards and four touchdowns. He caught the game-tying touchdown in the Raiders win over Cincinnati and the game-winner at Pittsburgh. Murphy also have the Raiders a lead late in the 2009 season opener after having his first career touchdown catch wiped out by a replay challenge.

Murphy says he is happy to be back at the Raiders Alameda, Calif., facility and that he is ready to build on his rookie season.

"Oh man, it feels great to be back at the facility and be back on this side of the country and I'm reenergized, rejuvenated, and ready to get back at it," Murphy said. "I'll just do whatever coach wants to have me do and try to make plays and come back stronger, faster, and better than last year."

Another second-year wide receiver, Nick Miller, was unable to get on the field during his rookie season because of a leg injury.

Miller says he is healthy and ready to go, "I'm back to 100 percent out there, running, lifting and doing everything. I've been here all off-season, I've been putting in the work to get healthy."

"Words don't describe it. You make the team and it's been real high expectations and then you have to go through [the injury]," Miller added. "It's a learning experience. I got to see the learning side, learn a lot about the NFL so it was tough but I'm back here and ready to work."

After demonstrating his receiving and return skills during the 2009 pre-season, Miller says he is hoping to give the passing and kick return games a shot in the arm in 2010.

"[I'll bring] just what I brought to the pre-season last year. I'm ready to go and bring a lot of positives and hopefully get a good start for our offense."

Notes

  • Jonathan Holland who converted from wide receiver to cornerback last season is moving back to wide receiver. He will switch from #23 to #17.
  • Wimbley selected #96 as his jersey number.
