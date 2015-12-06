Turnovers Doom Raiders as Chiefs Prevail 34-20

Ross returned Santos' ensuing kickoff 20 yards to the Oakland 14. The Raiders drove to the Chiefs 34 before facing 4th and 2 at the 35. The Raiders went for it and Carr's pass fell incomplete and the Chiefs took over. The Raiders got the ball back when WR Jeremy Maclin was stripped by LB Malcolm Smith and safety Charles Woodson recovered and returned it to the Oakland 46. The play was reviewed, as all turnovers are, the call stood and the Raiders took over.

The Raiders drive stalled at the Kansas City 39 and P Marquette King came on. WR Frankie Hammond, Jr., muffed the punt but the Chiefs managed to recover. The Chiefs were called for holding during the kick and started the next possession at the 5. The Chiefs went three-and-out thanks to Khalil Mack's 8th sack of the season. Ross returned P Dustin Colquitt's punt 8 yards to the Kansas City 49. The Chiefs responded with a three-and-out of their own and King came on to punt for the second time. Hammond, Jr., called for and made a fair catch at the 8. The Chiefs drive ended when linebacker Ben Heeney and Mack combined on a 3rd down sack. Ross returned the punt, and a penalty on the Chiefs moved the ball out to the Kansas City 47. The Raiders went three-and-out and King came on to punt. Hammond, Jr., called for and made a fair catch at the 8. A holding call on the Chiefs backed them up to the 4. The Raiders managed a stop and Colquitt came on to punt on 4th and 8 at the 31. Ross elected not to call for a fair catch and was dropped immediately at the Oakland 14.

The Raiders went three-and-out and King came on to punt again. Hammond, Jr., returned the boot to the Oakland 42. Woodson stripped the ball from TE Travis Kelce and recovered and returned it to the Kansas City 36. Carr hit WR Michael Crabtree, who took a huge hit and held on, for a 25-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was good and the Raiders led 14-7 with :13 left in the 2nd quarter.

Davis fielded the ensuing kickoff in the end zone for a touchback. Smith took a knee and the Raiders took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.