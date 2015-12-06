Turnovers Doom Raiders as Chiefs Prevail 34-20

Three quarterback Derek Carr interceptions in the fourth quarter led to 20 Chiefs points as Kansas City defeated the Raiders at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, 34-20.
The Chiefs won the opening coin toss and deferred their selection to the start of the second half. The Raiders elected to receive. WR Jeremy Ross dropped deep to receive K Cairo Santos' opening kickoff. Ross fielded the kick on the end line for a touchback and the Raiders started at the 20 with Derek Carr at quarterback. The Raiders drove right down the field and running back Latavius Murray was stopped just short of the goal line on a 3rd and goal at the 2 rush up the middle. Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio challenged the ruling on the field as it looked like Murray may have broken the plane of the goal line with a lunge as he was tackled. The ruling was overturned and Murray was credited with a touchdown. K Sebastian Janikowski's PAT was good and the Raiders took a 7-0 lead with 10:25 left in the 1st quarter.
RB Nile Davis returned the ensuing kickoff and after a Raiders penalty, the Chiefs started at the Kansas City 44 with Alex Smith at quarterback. The Chiefs tied the game at 7-7 with a 3-yard touchdown scramble and the subsequent extra point with 4:58 left in the 1st quarter.
Ross returned Santos' ensuing kickoff 20 yards to the Oakland 14. The Raiders drove to the Chiefs 34 before facing 4th and 2 at the 35. The Raiders went for it and Carr's pass fell incomplete and the Chiefs took over. The Raiders got the ball back when WR Jeremy Maclin was stripped by LB Malcolm Smith and safety Charles Woodson recovered and returned it to the Oakland 46. The play was reviewed, as all turnovers are, the call stood and the Raiders took over.
The Raiders drive stalled at the Kansas City 39 and P Marquette King came on. WR Frankie Hammond, Jr., muffed the punt but the Chiefs managed to recover. The Chiefs were called for holding during the kick and started the next possession at the 5. The Chiefs went three-and-out thanks to Khalil Mack's 8th sack of the season. Ross returned P Dustin Colquitt's punt 8 yards to the Kansas City 49. The Chiefs responded with a three-and-out of their own and King came on to punt for the second time. Hammond, Jr., called for and made a fair catch at the 8. The Chiefs drive ended when linebacker Ben Heeney and Mack combined on a 3rd down sack. Ross returned the punt, and a penalty on the Chiefs moved the ball out to the Kansas City 47. The Raiders went three-and-out and King came on to punt. Hammond, Jr., called for and made a fair catch at the 8. A holding call on the Chiefs backed them up to the 4. The Raiders managed a stop and Colquitt came on to punt on 4th and 8 at the 31. Ross elected not to call for a fair catch and was dropped immediately at the Oakland 14.
The Raiders went three-and-out and King came on to punt again. Hammond, Jr., returned the boot to the Oakland 42. Woodson stripped the ball from TE Travis Kelce and recovered and returned it to the Kansas City 36. Carr hit WR Michael Crabtree, who took a huge hit and held on, for a 25-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was good and the Raiders led 14-7 with :13 left in the 2nd quarter.
Davis fielded the ensuing kickoff in the end zone for a touchback. Smith took a knee and the Raiders took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Janikowski blasted the opening kickoff of the second half out of the end zone for a touchback. The Chiefs tied the game at 14-14 with a RB Spencer Ware 10-yard touchdown run and subsequent PAT.
Ross returned the ensuing kickoff 22 yards to the Oakland 17. Carr capped the 83-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to TE Lee Smith. The PAT was no good and the Raiders led 20-14 with 2:12 left in the 3rd quarter. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Chiefs after the touchdown was enforced on the kickoff.
Janikowski's ensuing kickoff flew out of the end zone for a touchback. The Raiders forced a three-and-out and Colquitt came on to punt. Colquitt's punt bounced out of bounds at the Oakland 37.
The Raiders were on the move but the Chiefs intercepted Carr and returned it 65 yards all the way to the Raiders 2. The Chiefs took advantage with a 1-yard TD run from WR Jeremy Maclin. The PAT failed and the game was tied at 20-20.
Ross elected to take the touchback on the ensuing kickoff. The Chiefs got the ball back when Carr was picked by CB Marcus Peters, who returned it to the Oakland 13. The Chiefs took the lead with a 13-yard Maclin TD reception. The PAT was no good and Kansas City led 26-20 with 7:57 left in the game.
Ross returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 24. The Raiders were forced to settle for a field goal. Janikowski's 49-yard attempt bounced off the upright and the Chiefs took over at the 39. The Raiders held the Chiefs to a three-and-out and Colquitt came on to punt. Ross called for and made a fair catch at the Oakland 15.
F
ormer Raiders safety Tyvon Branch grabbed a pass off WR Amari Cooper's hands and ran it back for a touchdown. The two-point conversion was good and the Chiefs led 34-20 with 3:14 left.
Ross returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 17. The Raiders were unable to mount a drive and Kansas City took over on downs at the Oakland 31. The Chiefs ran out the clock and secured the victory.
The Raiders fall to 5-7 on the season and head to Denver next weekend to take on the Broncos.