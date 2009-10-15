TV Spot Promotes Mabuhay Fiesta

](http://www.luckysupermarkets.com/)

Members of the local Filipino community recently had the opportunity to participate in the production of a commercial promoting the Raiders Mabuhay Fiesta, presented by Lucky Supermarkets, which will take place this Sunday when the Raiders host the Philadelphia Eagles at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The commercial, a portion of which was filmed in the TV studio at the Raiders Alameda facility, features rookie Raiderette Jennifer W. and a group of youngsters.

Jennifer, a Filipina herself, is proud to be part of an organization that gives back to the local Filipino community. "I know that a lot of my family members are coming out to support. It is very exciting," Jennifer said.

Johnny Eugenio, a season ticket holder for 14 years, was glad that his son was able to be part of the video shoot. "I have been a Raiders season ticket holder since 1995 and I am glad to see the Raiders reaching out to local charities. Their motto is 'Commitment to Excellence' and that is what they are showing by putting on events like the Mabuhay Fiesta," Eugenio said.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit local non-profit organizations that support the Filipino community.

Prior to the game, there will be several performers showcasing a variety of traditional and contemporary Filipino dances and music including local up and coming Filipino Bay Area artists and DJs performing at Raiderville, the new interactive tailgating experience in Lot G. A special halftime show is also scheduled.

Special guests and celebrities will be in attendance at the game to support the Silver and Black and their continued dedication to the local community and the Bay Area's cultural diversity.