Two-Minute Drill: Raiders secondary must find answers for Keenan Allen

Raiders' run attack taking it to Chargers

After running the ball over 40 times last week, the Raiders have decided to adapt to the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality.

The Silver and Black has decided not to shy away from the run game in Los Angeles, and it's resulted in great success in the first half. The Raiders have totaled nearly 100 rushing yards including scores on runs from Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker.

The performance in the run game is even more commendable considering that the Raiders are missing three starting offensive lineman. The Chargers defense also has given up the eighth-least amount of rushing yards this season so far.