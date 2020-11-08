Two-Minute Drill: Raiders secondary must find answers for Keenan Allen

Nov 08, 2020 at 02:34 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Raiders' run attack taking it to Chargers

After running the ball over 40 times last week, the Raiders have decided to adapt to the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality.

The Silver and Black has decided not to shy away from the run game in Los Angeles, and it's resulted in great success in the first half. The Raiders have totaled nearly 100 rushing yards including scores on runs from Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker.

The performance in the run game is even more commendable considering that the Raiders are missing three starting offensive lineman. The Chargers defense also has given up the eighth-least amount of rushing yards this season so far.

It will be exciting to see if Jacobs, Booker and Richard can continue to gain big yards in SoFi Stadium in the second half.

Herbert-to-Allen connection is keeping Chargers afloat

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has looked pedestrian at some points during the first half, however you wouldn't have noticed thanks to his main target.

Justin Herbert did a great job in the first half finding his Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen. The two combined for 81 yards on six catches and a 27-yard touchdown with less than a minute in the first half.

With Trayvon Mullen questionable to return (hamstring), Nevin Lawson and Isiah Johnson need to step up and contain Allen from having as big of a second half as he had in the first.

Raiders defense struggles getting Chargers off field

The Raiders defense has looked very efficient during certain points of the game, however has not been able to have consistent success against the Chargers offense.

The Raiders had a difficult time getting the Chargers off the field in the first half on third down. The Chargers converted 5 for 9 on third downs against the Raiders, including a momentum shifting third-and-16 conversion by the Chargers that resulted in a Keenan Allen touchdown to end the half.

If the Silver and Black want to come back to Vegas with a victory, they have to play high intensity defense on all three downs in the second half.

Gameday Photos: Week 9 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

