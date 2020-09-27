Two Minute Drill: The Raiders secondary shined through in the first half

The Silver and Black secondary showed up to play

The Raiders secondary has looked stellar in the first half so far. The defense collectively has looked satisfactory, but many of the Raiders' stops have been due to their amazing coverage so far.

Cam Newton has been uncomfortable making throws in the first half with Trayvon Mullen putting himself in great position to make a couple of pass breakups, and Johnathan Abram picking off his first pass of his NFL career on Newton in the first quarter was huge.