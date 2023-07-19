Two more Raiders earn top 10 position ratings in Madden NFL 24

Jul 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Levi Edwards

Along with Davante Adams, EA Sports revealed two other Raiders Pro Bowlers from the 2022 season who received high ratings in Madden NFL 24.

In the latest overall ratings for running backs and defensive linemen, Josh Jacobs was given a 95 OVR and Maxx Crosby a 94 OVR. This is both of their highest ratings in the video game franchise since being drafted by the Raiders in 2019.

Jacobs is the third-highest rated running back in the game, after leading the NFL in rushing yards and total scrimmage yards. He also holds a 97 break tackle rating, 95 toughness and a 95 awareness – all of which were the second-highest in the position group.

Crosby, who led the league in tackles for loss, was tied for fourth-best overall rating among edge rushers – earning a 94 alongside T.J. Watt and Von Miller. Crosby received a 98 awareness rating, 96 finesse move, 95 pursuit, 95 play recognition and 91 tackle.

Photos: Local youth participate in Raiders Play Football Skills Camp

The Raiders hosted a Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center for youth athletes to participate in drills and receive coaching from defensive end Maxx Crosby, defensive end George Tarlas and the Green Valley High School football team.

Athletes enter Intermountain Health Performance Center for the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks to athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) high five athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete warms up during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up with an athlete during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes a selfie with Green Valley High School football players during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes participate in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes participate in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and a Green Valley High School football player work with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders manager of youth football Jordan Aguilar speaks to athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes participate in a 40-yard dash during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes participate in a 40-yard dash during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Green Valley High School football player works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Green Valley High School football player works with an athlete on a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes and coaches pose for a photo during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) presents an award to an athlete during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) presents an award to an athlete during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) huddle with athletes following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pose for a photo with Green Valley High School football players following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with Green Valley High School football players following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete grabs Buffalo Wild Wings for lunch following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete grabs Buffalo Wild Wings for lunch following the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
