Two more Raiders earn top 10 position ratings in Madden NFL 24

Along with Davante Adams, EA Sports revealed two other Raiders Pro Bowlers from the 2022 season who received high ratings in Madden NFL 24.
In the latest overall ratings for running backs and defensive linemen, Josh Jacobs was given a 95 OVR and Maxx Crosby a 94 OVR. This is both of their highest ratings in the video game franchise since being drafted by the Raiders in 2019.
Jacobs is the third-highest rated running back in the game, after leading the NFL in rushing yards and total scrimmage yards. He also holds a 97 break tackle rating, 95 toughness and a 95 awareness – all of which were the second-highest in the position group.
Crosby, who led the league in tackles for loss, was tied for fourth-best overall rating among edge rushers – earning a 94 alongside T.J. Watt and Von Miller. Crosby received a 98 awareness rating, 96 finesse move, 95 pursuit, 95 play recognition and 91 tackle.
