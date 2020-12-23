Tyrell Williams discusses his rehab, looks ahead to what's next 

Dec 23, 2020 at 02:30 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Going into the 2020 NFL season, Tyrell Williams was looking ahead to another season of being a main target in the Raiders high-octane offense — until a torn labrum in training camp took him out of the equation.

Tyrell Williams made an appearance on Silver And Black Today to discuss his rehab and the difficulties of missing the season. Williams was slated in as the No. 1 wideout coming into the season, after catching six touchdowns and 651 yards in 2019.

"It was very frustrating; it's the first season I've ever missed in my life," said Tyrell Williams. "It's definitely a weird feeling being out this year – last couple of years have been frustrating — but it's been a good time to just get back into the shape I want to be in and get my body back to where I want it to be, so I've been using the time to make sure that next year I'm ready to go."

Williams described himself as feeling "awesome right now" after spending the past several months rehabbing in California.

"I wish I could go out and play these last two games," said Williams. "My shoulder's been feeling great, pretty close to a full 100 percent, still probably got a couple more months to go, but I'm feeling really good."

Practice Photos: Tuesday 12.22.20

The Raiders return to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Takkarist McKinley (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Takkarist McKinley (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Erik Magnuson (62) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Erik Magnuson (62) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Takkarist McKinley (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Takkarist McKinley (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Takkarist McKinley (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Takkarist McKinley (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Takkarist McKinley (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Takkarist McKinley (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 55

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Key Matchups: Raekwon McMillan excited to see 'a lot of familiar faces' come to Allegiant Stadium on Saturday

The Ohio State product will have an opportunity to have a big game against Miami, the team that drafted him.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 Injury Report: Abram & Carr go full Wednesday

View the Raiders' Week 16 Injury Report as the team prepares for the Miami Dolphins.
news

Coach Gruden: Josh Jacobs' first Pro Bowl appearance is certainly 'not by accident'

The second-year running back has made the AFC Pro Bowl roster in the midst of yet another groundbreaking season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will DC be ready for the Dolphins?

Answers to a few of Raider Nation's questions going into Week 16's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Advertising