Tyrell Williams discusses his rehab, looks ahead to what's next 

Going into the 2020 NFL season, Tyrell Williams was looking ahead to another season of being a main target in the Raiders high-octane offense — until a torn labrum in training camp took him out of the equation.

Tyrell Williams made an appearance on Silver And Black Today to discuss his rehab and the difficulties of missing the season. Williams was slated in as the No. 1 wideout coming into the season, after catching six touchdowns and 651 yards in 2019.

"It was very frustrating; it's the first season I've ever missed in my life," said Tyrell Williams. "It's definitely a weird feeling being out this year – last couple of years have been frustrating — but it's been a good time to just get back into the shape I want to be in and get my body back to where I want it to be, so I've been using the time to make sure that next year I'm ready to go."

Williams described himself as feeling "awesome right now" after spending the past several months rehabbing in California.