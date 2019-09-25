Tyrell Williams hosts Reddit AMA

From Reddit user: Would you rather take a punch from prime Mike Tyson or be forever immortalized on a poster of Brian Scalabrine dunking on you?

TW: [laughs] Getting posterized for sure. I'm not taking no punch from Prime Tyson!

From ChaoticGoodSilver: How would you describe the perfect Wide Receiver to compliment you on the field? What style/skill set would make the perfect partner for you on the field?

TW: I'll say, shoot, the guys we have. We've got speed; we've got size with Waller; shiftiness in 'Frow (Hunter Renfrow); all that.

From: Ahydell: Thanks so much for being on the team and giving us your all. I'm glad we have you. JUST WIN BABY. My question is: What was it like playing with Rivers on the Chargers? Do you have any fun stories you want to share? Is he funny in person a lot? Is he charismatic? What's the weirdest thing about him? Thanks!

TW: Whenever he gets mad, I don't know, he just like… yells in his helmet. Or he talks like someone is listening to him in his helmet. It's super weird. He just turns around and [grabs his facemask] and just starts talking into his helmet. It's super weird! [laughs]

From MNMKandyKane: What's your best raider fan story from when you were on the enemy team?

TW: My favorite one was when I played here my second year… It was my first 100-yard game. In Oakland. And my first touchdown of the game, I just remember shushing the Black Hole. So that was one of my favorites.

From Icantevenread24: Imagine this scenario: Every 30 seconds, 10 kindergarteners are released to take you down. How many could you take down before they overwhelmed you?