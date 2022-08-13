Tyrone Wheatley Jr.'s family ties give suiting up in the Silver and Black even more meaning

Aug 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Wheatley_thumb_081322

The year was 2002 in Alameda, California, and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. was five years old.

Wheatley Jr. and his younger brother, Terius, were rambunctiously running around the Raiders' facility. Their father, Tyrone Wheatley, was a running back for the Oakland Raiders at the time, having complied 26 total touchdowns in the Silver and Black up to that point.

While Wheatley's two children were playing around, he stressed to them to be careful and not get into any trouble.

But kids will be kids.

"We were in the weight room and my little brother got on the treadmill," Wheatley Jr. recalled. "I told him to get off and he fell and scraped his face. [Athletic trainer Scott] Touchet, who's still here helping us now, ended up patching him up and helping him out.

Wheatley Jr. laughs now thinking about that day at work with his father, but vividly remembers the running back not being happy at all.

"My dad was pretty mad at us that day," he said. "That was the one thing he said to us. He said, 'Stay off the treadmill' and we went right to the treadmill."

The eldest son of the former Raiders' running back remembers a lot about his father's run in Oakland. He fondly remembers the sights and sounds of the Oakland Coliseum, including the Black Hole. And of course, he remembers his father's Super Bowl run in Oakland – that same 2002 season.

Wheatley_081322

"I got to go to the Super Bowl as a little kid. Granted we loss, but it was still a cool experience," said Wheatley Jr. "And growing up with a lot of kids of the other players, that was the coolest part for me."

Wheatley Jr. was a tight end all of his career leading up to going pro. He made the transition from tight end to offensive tackle shortly after graduating from Stony Brook, noting that a combination of injuries sustained while playing tight end diminished his route running abilities.

His father and several of his coaches helped him with making the decision, telling him that switching to offensive or defensive line would be ideal to have a realistic chance to play professionally. The transformation including him gaining roughly 60 pounds to adequately make the jump.

"It definitely was a transition. The biggest thing for me has been learning how to pass set in pass protection. When I played tight end I did a lot of run blocking, so that part was pretty easy it's similar. It's not exactly the same, but it's similar.

After a year of training and playing in the American Football League, he signed with the Chicago Bears and was on their practice squad last season. This offseason, he followed assistant general manager Champ Kelly to the desert and signed with his childhood team.

If Wheatley Jr. earns a spot on the 53-man roster, he and his father would find themselves as rivals, as the elder is currently the running backs coach for the Denver Broncos. However, the Raiders organization will always be a special place for the Wheatley family.

"The first day I got here, I came for rookie minicamp, and it was pretty emotional. I had to remember it was a business trip, it was a tryout. Just walking around seeing the Silver and Black, it was wild. My whole life, I grew up with signed Jerry Rice jerseys, Tim Brown jerseys, Randy Jordan, I grew up with his kids. I always grew up around the Silver and Black and it will always be a part of our family.

"I got the opportunity to try and be a Raider. Now, I'm on the team fighting to make the team, which is pretty cool."

Training Camp Practice: 8.12.22

View the best photos from Raiders 2022 Training Camp practice before their upcoming preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) and quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) and quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3), quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3), quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) and cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) and cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (49) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (49) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 79

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Malcolm Koonce's goals for himself go beyond the stat sheet

Koonce is focused on elevating his game going into his second season, with the help of a fellow New Yorker in Chandler Jones.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Another opportunity for rookies to shine in second preseason game

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation going into the team's preseason game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/11: Keeping up with the Joneses

Raiders' defenders Chandler Jones and Chris Jones impressed in Thursday morning's practice.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/9: Maxx Crosby, Nate Hobbs turn up the heat

Here are a few observations from Tuesday morning's physical, gritty practice.

news

'I wouldn't change a thing': The path that led to Jarrett Stidham competing in Raiders' quarterback room

The quarterback was "thrilled" when he realized he would be traded to the Silver and Black and be back around some familiar faces.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/8: Chandler Jones returns, Zamir White making contributions in Monday's practice

Here are a few observations from the Raiders' first practice since their victory in the Hall of Fame Game.

news

Raiders cap Coach McDaniels' homecoming with Hall of Fame Game win

'You never know if you'll get this opportunity again. I really savored it,' the head coach said after securing his first preseason victory with the Silver and Black.

news

Quick Snap: Zamir White flashes in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The rookie running back was a standout in the Raiders' 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Halftime Report: Raiders backfield getting the job done in Canton

The Silver and Black lead the Jaguars, 20-0, at halftime in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

news

'This is legendary': Raiders journey into the past during Pro Football Hall of Fame tour

The Las Vegas Raiders toured the Hall the day before suiting up for their first preseason game.

news

Looking to earn a spot in the trenches, Lester Cotton Sr. is making the most of his opportunity

The guard is looking to close 'that revolving door' he's gone through with the Raiders.

Advertising