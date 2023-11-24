Tyrone Wheatley to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Tyrone Wheatley, who led the Raiders in rushing in 1999, 2000 and 2003, will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders-Kansas City Chiefs game at Allegiant Stadium.

The University of Michigan star was a first-round draft choice by the New York Giants in 1995 and joined the Raiders as a free agent in 1999. He spent six seasons with the Silver and Black and was an integral part of the team's three straight postseason appearances in 2000, 2001 and 2002 that included representing the AFC in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Wheatley surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in rushing once when he amassed 1,046 yards in 2000. His 32 rushing touchdowns rank sixth on the Silver and Black's all-time list and his 3,682 yards are ninth in franchise annals.

Raider Nation will forever remember his run at Kansas City to begin the new Millenium in 2000 that was hailed the NFL's "Run of the Year" when the running back broke seven tackles on the way to the end zone in the Raiders' overtime win.

Upon retiring after the 2004 season, he embarked on a coaching career that spanned the high school, college and professional levels. He now serves as head coach at Wayne State University.

Wheatley is the latest of a distinguished list that have been bestowed the honor, beginning with the late John Madden, who was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011. The First Lady of Raider Nation Mrs. Carol Davis was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas prior to the Raiders' inaugural contest at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.