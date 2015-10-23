UPDATED: Oakland Raiders Week 7 Injury Report

A look at the Raiders injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT
|Denico Autry
|Concussion
|Full
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|DT
|Justin Ellis
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Doubtful
|RB
|Taiwan Jones
|Foot
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|S
|Charles Woodson
|Shoulder/Knee
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|Probable
A look at the Chargers injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Craig Mager
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|OLB
|Tourek Williams
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|OG
|D.J. Fluker
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|OT
|Chris Hairston
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|ILB
|Manti Te'o
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|FS
|Eric Weddle
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Melvin Gordon
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|TE
|Antonio Gates
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|C
|Chris Watt
|Groin
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|WR
|Stevie Johnson
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Questionable