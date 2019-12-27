Upon Further Review: Daryl Worley joins the holiday edition of the podcast

Dec 26, 2019 at 04:54 PM
Some travel complications nearly put this week's episode on ice, but the "Upon Further Review" crew pulled it off and were able to deliver another show – on schedule, to boot!

Following all of the business of the week – and, yes, that includes a deep dive on what needs to happen for the Oakland Raiders to make the playoffs – Kyle Martin steps up in Eddie's stead and interviews defensive back Daryl Worley.

During his time on the program, Worley talks about his busy day last Sunday in Los Angeles, the last time he played, and why preparation is such a big part to his game.

After Worley departs, Eddie welcomes Kyle back into the studio to get into Victory Formation with Producer Trav.

Per usual, the guys cover it all, discussing their respective holidays, which game on Sunday they're the most nervous about, and as one would imagine, there's no shortage of grievances aired.

You can listen to the full episode, below.

