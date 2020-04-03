Upon Further Review: Hunter Renfrow stops by to look back at his career day against the Los Angeles Chargers

Apr 02, 2020 at 05:07 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Come start your weekend off early (at this point, is Thursday even early?) with the #RemoteBoiz as they dive into another episode of "Upon Further Review."

This week, the crew welcomes in wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to the remote beat lab, but before No. 13 clocks in to break down one of his best games on 2019, Eddie Paskal and Producer Trav get through the business of the week, including the Silver and Black's transactions, as well as an update on when we can expect to get a glimpse of the 2020 schedule.

Then, as promised, Renfrow joins the program, discussing his huge Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which Raider great he spent time with during his recovery from injury, and what it was like to play in front of a pro-Raiders crowd away from home.

Oh, and he shares the story of how he ran out of gas driving home after the season, and a friendly member of Raider Nation helped him out during his time of need.

Following Renfrow's time on the air, the guys finish up the show with another edition of "Victory Formation" and since the great Kyle Martin Media is unavailable, digital don Logan Norton steps in and fills the void left by KMM.

The guys don't miss a beat and break down the new playoff changes for 2020, their thoughts on trading the No. 19 pick, and crack some cold ones to start off the weekend in the right way.

You can listen to the full episode, below.

Advertising