Upon Further Review: Lincoln Kennedy joins the program, and the crew delves into offseason questions

Mar 05, 2020 at 07:03 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The "Upon Further Review" crew usually starts the show off each week with heavy Raiders talk, but this week is a little different, as Eddie Paskal and the gang welcome in Lincoln Kennedy to the program to discuss his induction into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor.

The current broadcaster – and beloved former tackle – shares his favorite memories from life as a Husky, what the accolade means to him, and discusses his lasting takeaways from his time as a student athlete at the University of Washington.

Following Kennedy's departure, self-proclaimed "podcasting bronze medalist" Matt Walks joins the party as he and Eddie crack open a six pack of questions surrounding all things offseason.

Here are the questions they get into:

1. Are you still convinced the Raiders select a wide receiver and a linebacker – in any order – in the first round of the next month's draft?

2. Which NFL stadium – Allegiant Stadium excluded – is your favorite?

3. What are you currently reading?

4. With the news of Garth Brooks opening Allegiant Stadium, which artist do you want to see play the stadium?

5. What did Jimmy G do to upset Tom Brady so much?

6. If you had to buy one person in your life a Raiders Foundation Legacy Brick, who would it be?

You can listen to the full episode, below.

