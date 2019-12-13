Upon Further Review: Looking ahead to what will be an emotional day Sunday at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

The guys fit a ton of good stuff into their Week 15 edition of "Upon Further Review."

After getting through all the business of the week, Eddie Paskal and Producer Trav hop right into one of two interviews on this episode of UFR, welcoming in running back Jalen Richard into the Beat Lab.

During No. 30's time on the program, the athletic running back discusses the makeup of the Raiders' running backs room, his favorite memories of playing at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, and what he expects the atmosphere to be like at the OACC Sunday afternoon.

From there, we get a bonus interview this week, as Kyle Martin sits down with Tahir Whitehead to discuss his Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nomination, and why giving back to the community is so important to the veteran linebacker.

Following Whitehead's interview, the crew transitions into "Victory Formation" where Eddie, Trav, and Kyle look ahead to Sunday's game while also sharing some of their best moments at the Coliseum.

Then, the episode wraps up in a big way, as the guys play all the voicemails Raider Nation left on the audio lab's phone, explaining why the OACC was such a special place to them, which really puts into perspective just how meaningful a building it has been for so many people.