Upon Further Review: Luke Willson swings by, talks Canada, international soccer, and the growth of football

Aug 21, 2019 at 05:00 PM
Raiders.com Staff

What is Upon Further Review?

That's a very meta question, but at the end of the day, UFR is a show that doesn't take itself too seriously, filled with hijinks and shenanigans, and tied together loosely by Raiders football.

Well, if that sounds like your cup of podcast tea, boy, this week's episode is the one for you.

After going through all the transactions of the week, and breaking down the Silver and Black's win over the Arizona Cardinals, Eddie Paskal and Producer Trav welcome in Luke Willson, where the Canadian product talks about everything under the sun, ranging from thoughts on international soccer, how his rights are technically still owned by the Toronto Argonauts, and if he knows where Drake lives.

Willson is a great sport, and his time on the podcast will result in at least a few laugh out loud moments.

Following the athletic tight end's departure, Eddie and Trav welcome in Kyle Martin for "Victory Formation" where the crew delves into the pressing questions of the week.

Sit back, relax, and turn the volume up – you can listen to the full episode, below.

