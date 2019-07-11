Upon Further Review: Talking all things special teams headed into Training Camp 2019

Jul 11, 2019 at 09:58 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Back from the holiday break, the "Upon Further Review" dudes crack open another six pack of questions headed into training camp, these ones all centered around the Silver and Black's special teams units.

From discussing possible training camp battles, to whether or not certain metrics are possible for Daniel Carlson in 2019, Eddie Paskal, Kyle Martin, and Producer Trav leave no stone unturned when it comes to Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia's group.

Here's the full list of questions the guys delve into this week:

1. Will there be a legitimate punting battle when the team reports to training camp in Napa?

2. How will the battle between Andrew DePaola and Trent Sieg shake out/are the Raiders the only team in the NFL with a long snapper competition in camp?

3. Will Dwayne "Gucci" Harris score a special teams touchdown in 2019?

4. Who will be the Raiders gunners this season?

5. Will Daniel Carlson convert on at least 94.1 percent of his field goal attempts? (Featuring a scalding take from KMM)

6. Will Rich Bisaccia be a Hard Knocks star?

You can listen to the full episode, below.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/24: Keelan Cole showing flashes in deep wide receiver room

Here are a few observations from the Raiders' fourth Training Camp practice.

news

Mack Hollins making quite the impression on the Raiders' locker room

The receiver's humorous persona and trademark 'Mack Hollins Mile' have been the talk of his Silver and Black teammates.

news

Duron Harmon, going into his 10th NFL season, is 'always trying to get better'

Harmon is doing everything he can 'to elevate the level of play' in the Raiders defense during Training Camp.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/23: Hard work is seemingly paying off for Alex Leatherwood

The Silver and Black have logged their third Training Camp practice of the season. Here are a few Saturday observations.

Advertising