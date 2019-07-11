Upon Further Review: Talking all things special teams headed into Training Camp 2019

Back from the holiday break, the "Upon Further Review" dudes crack open another six pack of questions headed into training camp, these ones all centered around the Silver and Black's special teams units.

From discussing possible training camp battles, to whether or not certain metrics are possible for Daniel Carlson in 2019, Eddie Paskal, Kyle Martin, and Producer Trav leave no stone unturned when it comes to Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia's group.

Here's the full list of questions the guys delve into this week:

1. Will there be a legitimate punting battle when the team reports to training camp in Napa?

2. How will the battle between Andrew DePaola and Trent Sieg shake out/are the Raiders the only team in the NFL with a long snapper competition in camp?

3. Will Dwayne "Gucci" Harris score a special teams touchdown in 2019?

4. Who will be the Raiders gunners this season?

5. Will Daniel Carlson convert on at least 94.1 percent of his field goal attempts? (Featuring a scalding take from KMM)

6. Will Rich Bisaccia be a Hard Knocks star?