Thursday, May 07, 2020 04:57 PM

Upon Further Review: The official 2020 schedule is here, let's break it all down

Raiders.com Staff

Rejoice, the 2020 schedule is out!

We've known for months who the Las Vegas Raiders would face in their first season at Allegiant Stadium, but now we know exactly when the Silver and Black will play those eight home games, as well as the timing of their full slate of away games as well.

Starting with the preseason, Eddie Paskal, Producer Trav and Kyle Martin Media dive headfirst into the 2020 schedule, leaving no proverbial stone unturned in their analysis of the gauntlet Head Coach Jon Gruden and Co., will run this fall.

From the four (!) games under the lights, to the winter road trips, and the "best" matchups of the year, come hang out with the Upon Further Review crew as they get you ready for Raiders football.

You can listen to the full episode, below.

